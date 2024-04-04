Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: Blues' Player Ratings as Cole Palmer scores clutch hat-trick in a thriller | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea secured a last-gasp 4-3 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday, April 4.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of a good run of form. They were unbeaten in their five games across competitions prior to this one as they looked strong. Three of those were wins, while two were draws as Chelsea scored 14 goals but conceded 10 in those games.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino fielded the same lineup that drew 2-2 against Burnley in their last game. They failed to capitalize against 10-men on that occasion but were looking to do much better in this one.

Chelsea made a great start to the game as they grabbed the lead just four minutes into the contest. Conor Gallagher made the most of Malo Gusto's deflected pass and smashed the ball low into the net, leaving Andre Onana stranded. The Blues were then given a chance to double their lead as Antony fouled Marc Cucurella in the box.

Cole Palmer stepped up and made it 2-0 after 19 minutes as Chelsea continued to dominate. However, Manchester United slowly clawed their way back into the game. Moises Caicedo's misplaced pass played Alejandro Garnacho through on goal to make it 2-1 after 34 minutes. Bruno Fernandes then equalized with a lovely header in the 39th minute.

Manchester United did well to draw level with Chelsea as the two sides were tied 2-2 at the break.

Manchester United made a string of changes after the interval and it seemed to have paid off in some way. Alejandro Garnacho made it a brace with a lovely finish following a great assist by Antony after 67 minutes. However, Chelsea did not give up and fought until the end as Pochettino made multiple changes to try and find an equalizer.

Their cause was aided by Diogo Dalot, who fouled Noni Madueke deep into stoppage time. Palmer stepped up and leveled the game, and even grabbed a sensational winner just 82 seconds later following a quick corner from Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea secured a late 4-3 win over Manchester United, and that said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Dorde Petrovic - 6/10

Petrovic had a relatively poor game and made just two saves during the contest.

Malo Gusto - 7/10

Gusto made a great start to the game and played the pass that created the chance for Chelsea's opener. He won five duels and made two tackles and one block. He also played four key passes and was booked for a foul in the first half.

Axel Disasi - 6.5/10

Disasi had a decent game in defence as he won six duels, making two tackles, one clearance and one block.

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5/10

Badiashile won his only duel and made two clearances and two blocks. He also played four long balls.

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Cucurella had a good game on the left flank and won a penalty in the first half. He won five duels and made two clearances, two tackles and one interception.

Moises Caicedo - 6/10

Caicedo had a poor first half in which he gifted Manchester United a way back into the game with a misplaced pass. He was also booked for arguing with the referee.

Enzo Fernandez - 7.5/10

Enzo passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including three key passes and seven long balls. He also won one duel and provided the assist for Chelsea's winner.

Cole Palmer - 9.5/10

Palmer stepped up to convert a penalty to make it 2-0 to the Blues after 19 minutes. He scored another penalty deep into second-half stoppage time, and grabbed the winner with a deflected shot with virtually the last kick of the game.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher made an electric start to the game and put Chelsea ahead after just four minutes. He passed the ball with 80% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball. He also won five duels, making two interceptions and one tackle.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 6.5/10

Mudryk had a decent game on the left flank as he passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won two duels.

Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

Jackson passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won three duels.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling replaced Mudryk late in the game but was unable to make an impact.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 6.5/10

He replaced Caicedo late in the game and put in a decent performance.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5/10

Chalobah replaced Disasi late in the game and put in a decent cameo.

Alfie Gilchrist - 6.5/10

The youngster replaced Malo Gusto and put in a good performance.

Noni Madueke - 6.5/10

He earned the penalty that Palmer scored to draw Chelsea level late in the game.