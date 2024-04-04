Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Alejandro Garnacho scores a stylish brace in defeat | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United lost 4-3 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday, April 4.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of a decent run of form. They lost just once in their last five games across competitions, securing three wins and a draw along the way. In that span, they scored nine goals but conceded seven as they were desperate for consistency.

Erik ten Hag made one big change as star forward Marcus Rashford was benched for this one, giving Antony the opportunity to impress from the start.

Manchester United were stunned just four minutes into the game as Conor Gallagher put Chelsea in front. The ball deflected off Raphael Varane's boot and fell kindly to the Englishman, whose powerful shot beat Andre Onana. Things got worse for the Red Devils as Antony conceded a penalty in the 18th minute. Cole Palmer stepped up and made it 2-0 to the hosts.

However, Manchester United showed great spirit and mounted a comeback towards the end of the first period. Their first goal was handed on a plate to them by Moises Caicedo, who played Alejandro Garnacho through on goal. The Argentine kept his cool and slotted the ball past Dorde Petrovic.

Bruno Fernandes then made a great run towards the far post to meet Diogo Dalot's cross to level the game after 39 minutes. The two teams were tied 2-2 at half-time.

Ten Hag made one change during the interval as he brought Jonny Evans on in place of Raphael Varane. However, Evans was forced off with an injury just 20 minutes after coming on. Shortly after, Manchester United completed the turnaround as Antony played a lovely pass for Garnacho to make it 3-2 after 67 minutes.

Both managers made multiple changes as United looked to hold onto their lead, while Chelsea piled on the pressure late in the game. There were eight minutes of added time, with a dramatic end as Dalot fouled Noni Madueke in the last minute. Palmer stepped up and made it 3-3 in the 100th minute. There was more late drama as Palmer grabbed his hat-trick with a late shot that was deflected in off Scott McTominay.

The defeat will crush Manchester United, who showed great spirit to comeback from two goals down. That said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 7.5/10

Onana made six saves in the game and also played seven long balls.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Wan-Bissaka had a decent game in defence as he won eight duels, making four interceptions and three tackles.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

Varane passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including two long balls. He also won his only duel.

Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

Maguire had an average game at the back as he won just one duel and played two long balls. He also made six clearances and two interceptions.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Dalot played well on the left flank and provided an assist for his team's second goal. However, he conceded a late penalty that allowed Chelsea to make it 3-3.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Casemiro passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including two long balls and one cross. He also won four duels.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

Mainoo had a decent game and passed the ball with 70% accuracy, including two key passes and two long balls. He also won five duels, making two interceptions and three tackles.

Antony - 7.5/10

Antony made a chaotic start to the game and conceded a penalty midway through the first half. However, he made up for that error with a nice assist for Garnacho to make it 3-2 to Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

The skipper leveled the game for Manchester United with a nice header at the far post in the 39th minute. He passed the ball with 83% accuracy, including eight long balls and three key passes.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8.5/10

Garnacho took the opportunity after a misplaced pass by Caicedo and brought United back into the game with a goal in the 34th minute. He scored another lovely goal to make it 3-2 in the second half.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6.5/10

Hojlund had a quiet game as he attempted just one shot that was blocked. He also played four key passes and won one duel.

Substitutes

Jonny Evans - 7/10

Evans came on at half-time and made two blocks, one clearance and one interception. However, he went off injured in the 66th minute.

Willy Kambwala - 6/10

He replaced Evans and had a decent outing.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

He came on late in the game but was unable to make an impact.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

McTominay came on late in the game and was unlucky that Chelsea's fourth goal was a shot deflected off him.

Mason Mount - N/A

Mount came on late in the game to a chorus of boos but did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.