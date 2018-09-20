Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea 5-1 West Ham, 20 January 2002: Where are the starting Chelsea XI that played then, now?

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
576   //    20 Sep 2018, 17:38 IST

Ahead of the Premier League tie between London rivals Chelsea and West Ham this weekend, let's take a look back at the players who were involved in the biggest ever scoreline produced by the London rivals in the Premier League so far.

On the 20th of January 2002, Claudio Ranieri led Chelsea welcomed London rivals West Ham to Stamford Bridge after losing 2-1 to the Hammers at Upton Park during the first half of the season.

After a relatively silent first half that saw Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scoring the opener in the 45th minute of the match, The match turned on its head in the second half resulting in 5 second-half goals and a red card for the mercurial West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio.

Chelsea sprung to life in the second half 4 in the second half courtesy of a brace from Eidur Gudjohnsen and second-half strikes from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Mikael Forssel only for Jermain Defoe to pull one back in the final minutes of the match ending it 5-1 in favour of the Blues. 

Goalkeeper

Carlo Cudicini - Chelsea Assistant Manager

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Cudicini during his playing days with Chelsea

A former recipient of the Chelsea Player of the Year, Carlo Cudicini joined Chelsea initially on loan in 1999/2000 season before making it permanent the very next season. The former AC Milan keeper enjoyed No1 goalkeeper status after dislodging Ed de Goey before Peter Cech eventually dislodged the Italian after his arrival in 2004.

The Italian made 216 appearances for the Blues in his 10 years stay with the London side winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Sheild before joining rivals Tottenham in 2009 moving onto LA Galaxy in 2012 and hanging up his boot in the USA in 2014.

Carlos Cudicini is now an ambassador as well as the first team coach for the Blues.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea West Ham United Frank Lampard John Terry Jose Mourinho Claudio Ranieri
Varun Nair
ANALYST
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
5 top players West Ham United nearly signed
RELATED STORY
5 most loyal footballers in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest London derbies
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 Defenders you should...
RELATED STORY
10 best football terrace chants
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v West Ham has all the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
22 Sep FUL WAT 05:00 PM Fulham vs Watford
22 Sep BUR AFC 07:30 PM Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
22 Sep CAR MAN 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester City
22 Sep CRY NEW 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
22 Sep LEI HUD 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
22 Sep LIV SOU 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Southampton
22 Sep MAN WOL 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Sep BRI TOT 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham
23 Sep WES CHE 06:00 PM West Ham vs Chelsea
23 Sep ARS EVE 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us