Chelsea 5-1 West Ham, 20 January 2002: Where are the starting Chelsea XI that played then, now?

Ahead of the Premier League tie between London rivals Chelsea and West Ham this weekend, let's take a look back at the players who were involved in the biggest ever scoreline produced by the London rivals in the Premier League so far.

On the 20th of January 2002, Claudio Ranieri led Chelsea welcomed London rivals West Ham to Stamford Bridge after losing 2-1 to the Hammers at Upton Park during the first half of the season.

After a relatively silent first half that saw Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scoring the opener in the 45th minute of the match, The match turned on its head in the second half resulting in 5 second-half goals and a red card for the mercurial West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio.

Chelsea sprung to life in the second half 4 in the second half courtesy of a brace from Eidur Gudjohnsen and second-half strikes from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Mikael Forssel only for Jermain Defoe to pull one back in the final minutes of the match ending it 5-1 in favour of the Blues.

Goalkeeper

Carlo Cudicini - Chelsea Assistant Manager

Cudicini during his playing days with Chelsea

A former recipient of the Chelsea Player of the Year, Carlo Cudicini joined Chelsea initially on loan in 1999/2000 season before making it permanent the very next season. The former AC Milan keeper enjoyed No1 goalkeeper status after dislodging Ed de Goey before Peter Cech eventually dislodged the Italian after his arrival in 2004.

The Italian made 216 appearances for the Blues in his 10 years stay with the London side winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Sheild before joining rivals Tottenham in 2009 moving onto LA Galaxy in 2012 and hanging up his boot in the USA in 2014.

Carlos Cudicini is now an ambassador as well as the first team coach for the Blues.

