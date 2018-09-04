Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal, 22 March 2014: Where are those Blues now?

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.54K   //    04 Sep 2018, 13:48 IST


Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea smashed six past Arsenal

March 22, 2014

The day when the entire Arsenal family was celebrating their legendary manager, Arsene Wenger's 1000th game in charge at the club. On that propitious day, the Gunners travelled to Stamford Bridge to rub shoulders with Jose Mourinho's Chelsea.

Seven minutes into the game, the home side were 2-0 up courtesy of their fierce counter-attacking. Eden Hazard then put the game to bed before the 20th-minute mark, when Oxlade-Chamberlain handled the ball and gave away a penalty. A bizarre incident took place following that violation, where the referee dismissed Kieran Gibbs instead of Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A brace from Oscar followed, before new signing Mohamed Salah's late strike proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the visitors.

It was the biggest Premier League victory as Chelsea manager for Mourinho. With the Bridge erupting in joy, Wenger was left hapless. The Frenchman later described the result as 'a scar in your heart that you never forget.'

A host of Chelsea players were on top of their game on that day. Time and football, both have moved on since. Which club do they play for now? Here, we remember and provide the present status of those Blues who absolutely set the field on fire that day.

Goalkeeper

Petr Cech - Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Cech against his former club

This is arguably the hardest pill to digest for Chelsea fans and supporters alike. After 10 glorious years comprising of 494 appearances with the Pensioners, Petr Cech switched to Arsenal after Thibaut Courtois was preferred in goal.

Over the course of 10 years, he won four league titles, four FA Cups, three league cups, two Community Shields, a Europa League and the Champions League with Chelsea.

The commanding goalkeeper was one of the most distinguished performers in the Blues' side, without a doubt.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea John Terry Eden Hazard Arsene Wenger Jose Mourinho
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: 4 players who could decide the...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal (3-2): Four Talking points
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Three things...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal: 4 Key Takeaways from this season's...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal: Hits and flops from the game
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Vs Arsenal: How Chelsea could lineup for the...
RELATED STORY
Players ratings: Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Premier League match preview 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Teams, Predicted Playing XI, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us