Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal, 22 March 2014: Where are those Blues now?

Chelsea smashed six past Arsenal

March 22, 2014

The day when the entire Arsenal family was celebrating their legendary manager, Arsene Wenger's 1000th game in charge at the club. On that propitious day, the Gunners travelled to Stamford Bridge to rub shoulders with Jose Mourinho's Chelsea.

Seven minutes into the game, the home side were 2-0 up courtesy of their fierce counter-attacking. Eden Hazard then put the game to bed before the 20th-minute mark, when Oxlade-Chamberlain handled the ball and gave away a penalty. A bizarre incident took place following that violation, where the referee dismissed Kieran Gibbs instead of Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A brace from Oscar followed, before new signing Mohamed Salah's late strike proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the visitors.

It was the biggest Premier League victory as Chelsea manager for Mourinho. With the Bridge erupting in joy, Wenger was left hapless. The Frenchman later described the result as 'a scar in your heart that you never forget.'

A host of Chelsea players were on top of their game on that day. Time and football, both have moved on since. Which club do they play for now? Here, we remember and provide the present status of those Blues who absolutely set the field on fire that day.

Goalkeeper

Petr Cech - Arsenal

Cech against his former club

This is arguably the hardest pill to digest for Chelsea fans and supporters alike. After 10 glorious years comprising of 494 appearances with the Pensioners, Petr Cech switched to Arsenal after Thibaut Courtois was preferred in goal.

Over the course of 10 years, he won four league titles, four FA Cups, three league cups, two Community Shields, a Europa League and the Champions League with Chelsea.

The commanding goalkeeper was one of the most distinguished performers in the Blues' side, without a doubt.

