Chelsea 6-0 Everton: 5 Hits and Flops as Cole Palmer hits four in a thumping win for the Blues | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea secured a dominant 6-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday, April 15.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of a decent run of form. They were unbeaten in seven games leading up to this one, winning four and drawing three. Their last outing was a disappointing 2-2 draw against Sheffield United. Mauricio Pochettino fielded a strong lineup for this game looking for a win.

The Toffees, on the other hand, found themselves in a spot of bother heading into this fixture. With three defeats, three draws and just one win in their last seven, Sean Dyche's men were desperate for an upturn in form. Their last game was an encouraging 1-0 win over Burnley and Everton were looking to carry that forward.

Chelsea made a great start to the game with Cole Palmer leading from the front. He took over control of proceedings right from the start and scored the first goal after 13 minutes. Palmer showed brilliant footwork before playing a smart one-two with Nicolas Jackson and finished with aplomb as the Blues led 1-0.

Everton found themselves two behind just five minutes later as Palmer grabbed his brace with a nice header. The midfielder then made it a hat trick in the 29th minute after Jordan Pickford gifted him the ball and he scored from distance.

Everton thought they had some respite before the break but the hosts were not done with their onslaught. Marc Cucurella played Nicolas Jackson through as the striker made it 4-0 on the cusp of half-time to compound the Toffees misery. Chelsea carried a massive four-goal lead into the break.

The hosts began the second half on the front foot as well, looking to further add to their already impressive tally. That chance came shortly after the hour-mark as Cole Palmer was fouled in the box and a penalty was awarded. After debates between Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, Palmer was the one who took the spot kick and scored to make it 5-0.

Substitute Alfie Gilchrist marked a wonderful moment in his career as he grabbed his first senior goal for the Blues in the dying embers. Pickford's parried effort landed straight into Gilchrist's feet as he picked his spot with a powerful strike to make it 6-0.

This win is ought to give Pochettino's men a huge lift ahead of the season run-in. With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from this game.

#5. Hit - Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Conor Gallagher was deployed in a slightly deeper midfield role in Enzo Fernandez's absence. However, he played the role well and had a great game in the middle of the park. Gallagher passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including two key passes. He completed four dribbles past players showing some silky footwork.

Gallagher was also very solid on the defensive end and did not allow Everton players much space. He won a remarkable 16 duels, making four clearances and two interceptions as well.

#4. Flop - Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Pickford faced an onslaught from a Chelsea team hungry for goals right from the first whistle. He could not do much for their first or second goals but gifted the Blues their third goal by passing the ball straight to Cole Palmer, who converted from long-range. Overall, he made four saves and also played six long balls.

#3. Hit - Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Jackson played nearly the entire game and was instrumental in Chelsea's build up play in the final third. He provided a lovely assist for Palmer to put the Blues 1-0 up in the first half. Jackson then got on the scoresheet himself in the 44th minute as the hosts carried an emphatic 4-0 lead into the break.

His off-the-ball contribution was a huge factor in the way the game panned out as the hosts dominated from the get-go. Jackson completed five dribbles past opponents, played two key passes and also won 10 duels in a complete center-forward performance.

#2. Flop - Ashley Young (Everton)

Ashley Young had a woeful outing on the right side of Everton's midfield and could not keep up with Chelsea's pace in attack. He had just 22 touches of the ball despite playing the entire game but could not do anything notable with it as he played just six passes.

Young also had a tough time on the defensive end as he failed to win any of his 10 duels and was also dispossessed 12 times. He also committed three fouls and was booked for a foul in the first half.

#1. Hit - Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer gave Chelsea an incredible start in the first half as he created the first goal with a lovely move with Jackson. He received the pass and made it 1-0 after 13 minutes. His second goal came during a Blues attack as Jordan Pickford made a save and Palmer nodded in the rebound.

Pickford then gifted Chelsea their third goal as he passed the ball straight to Cole Palmer, who attempted an audacious shot from miles out and scored. His fourth goal came from the penalty spot as he took the ball away from Noni Madueke and slotted the ball into the net.

These four goals now draw Palmer level with Erling Haaland on 20 goals for the season as the race for the Golden Boot heats up.

