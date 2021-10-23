Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City: 5 talking points as Mason Mount hat-trick puts Blues in seventh heaven | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea made light work of 10-man Norwich City to secure a resounding 7-0 victory in the Premier League.

Mason Mount scored a hat-trick, while Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell all bagged apiece, with Max Aarons scoring an own goal too.

Even without their strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who were ruled out with injuries, the Blues put in an inspiring display. They took the hapless Canaries to the cleaners with their frightening attacking intent.

To make things worse for the promoted side, Ben Gibson was also sent off just after the hour mark. He got his second yellow of the match after a challenge on James.

The defeat, their heaviest in eight years, kept Norwich rock-bottom in the Premier League with only two points from nine games. Meanwhile, Chelsea provisionally extended their lead at the top to four points.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#5 No strikers, no issues for Chelsea

Chelsea had no trouble playing without a natural striker

Much of Chelsea's pre-match discussions involved the absence of their injured strike pair, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

The Belgian twisted his ankle during their Champions League 4-0 win against Malmo in midweek. Werner also picked up a knock later on in the same match, ruling them both out of today's game.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Chelsea 7-0 Norwich FT:xG: 2.83-0.25

Shots: 23-3

Shots on target: 13-1

Touches in opp. box 25-2

So without a recognized striker to lead the line, Chelsea should have struggled for goals, right? Wrong! Instead, the European champions made a mockery of their absences by smashing seven past the hapless Canaries.

It's their biggest victory since the 8-0 demolition of Aston Villa in December 2012.

#4 Jorginho and Kovacic drive Chelsea with lethal creativity

Jorginho had a hand in all three of Chelsea's first-half goals

Chelsea's central midfield duo of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic were the driving force behind today's resounding victory. They played brilliantly, especially in the first-half, when the two combined to create all three of their goals.

The duo, in tandem, ran the show in the middle. They dominated possession, passed the ball around quickly and precisely, and linked-up with wide men amazingly too.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jorginho in the first half against Norwich:◉ Most touches (68)

◉ Most passes in final 1/3 (20)

◉ Most possession won (6)

◉ =Most duels won (5)

◉ Most tackles (3)

◉ =Most fouls won (2)

While Jorginho set up the first and third goals, Kovacic teed up Hudson-Odoi for Chelsea's second. His Italian counterpart was involved in the build-up to that too.

Their creativity, vision and flair drove the Blues forward in the opening stanza, giving them a healthy 3-0 advantage to build on for the second period.

