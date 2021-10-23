Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City: Blues player ratings as league leaders annihilate 10-man Norwich | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea won the battle of the Premier League’s top and bottom teams in emphatic fashion, thrashing Norwich City 7-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount starred with a hat-trick, while Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell also got on the scoresheet. A Max Aarons own goal was also sandwiched in between goals from Chelsea’s young English core.

Despite missing their two first-choice strikers, Chelsea put on an attacking masterclass in the first half. Three excellent goals from the Blues were backed up by a solid defensive effort as they exerted total dominance over their opponents from the start.

The home side did not let up in the second half either, notching up their fourth and fifth goals with just over an hour played. Ben Gibson’s sending off exacerbated matters worse for the hapless visitors, who were completely outclassed and outplayed.

The Blues made full use of their numerical advantage, adding two more goals before the final whistle. With the big win, they extended their lead atop the table to four points, while Norwich remain winless at the bottom.

On that note, here are the Chelsea player ratings from the game:

Edouard Mendy: 6/10

Despite being a spectator for most of the game, Mendy sprang to life when called upon, making one excellent second-half save. The Chelsea shot-stopper leads the Golden Glove race this season as he added yet another clean sheet to his impressive collection.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6/10

The young defender continued to impress, delivering yet another solid performance in the Chelsea backline.

Thiago Silva: 6/10

Silva’s afternoon became progressively easier as the goals flew in, with the Brazilian ending up making the most passes (83) in the game.

Antonio Rudiger: 6/10

Rudiger was the most attacking of Chelsea’s back three, dividing his time equally between both halves, and looking equally threatening at both ends.

The German made 28 passes in his half and 30 in the opposition half, maintaining 97% accuracy, the highest in the match.

Reece James: 6/10

James scored Chelsea's third goal with an excellent finish.

James was excellent down the right flank for Chelsea, with a cutely dinked first-half finish being the highlight of his superb performance.

Jorginho: 6/10

Quietly efficient and classy as usual, Chelsea’s captain on the night was given an early rest midway through the second half.

Mateo Kovacic: 8/10

Kovacic excelled in his box-to-box midfield role, not only creating the most chances (8) but also making the most tackles (5) in the game.

Squawka Football @Squawka Mateo Kovačić against Norwich:◉ Most touches (97)

◉ Most passes in final third (36)

◉ Most chances created (6)

◉ =Most duels won (6)

◉ Most tackles (5)

Mason Mount: 9/10

Mount was absolutely superb in midfield for Chelsea as he bagged three goals and an assist.

Mount was the undisputed star of Chelsea’s dominant performance, bagging a first Premier League hat-trick and setting up a goal. The Englishman looked threatening every time he got on the ball, with most of Chelsea’s attacking moves flowing through him.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7/10

Hudson-Odoi made the most of his start, scoring an excellent goal and playing a role in Chelsea’s fifth too. Playing from the left, the young winger gave the Norwich defence all sorts of troubles with his fast, direct running.

Kai Havertz: 4/10

Havertz stepped into the false 9 role in place of Chelsea’s missing strikers, adding a different element to the Blues’ attack. However, while those playing alongside him filled their boots, Havertz’s performance was below-par, and betrayed his lack of regular game time.

Ben Chilwell: 7/10

Chilwell made light of Chelsea’s striker shortage, scoring in his fourth straight Premier League appearance from the left wing-back position. He also drifted into the middle from the left, which freed up large amounts of space for the dangerous Hudson-Odoi to run into.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Norwich City:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 5/10

The young midfielder looked excellent after he came on, claiming the assist for Mount’s third of the night against Norwich.

Hakim Ziyech: 5/10

Ziyech got some valuable game time as he made his return from injury in the second half, and unleashed a few long-range efforts.

Ross Barkley: 5/10

Barkley looked hungry to get on the scoresheet. He came close with a few efforts, but could not find the net against Norwich City.

