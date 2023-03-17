Chelsea accelerate talks with Premier League star ahead of summer transfer - Reports

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Blues have several central midfielders in their ranks, including Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic. However, it's still an area they're looking to strengthen in the summer.

It's worth noting that there are concerns about N'Golo Kante's future at Chelsea. The France international's contract with the Premier League giants expires at the end of the season.

Apart from Kante, Mason Mount could also be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer. The Englishman is yet to extend his deal beyond 2024 and could be available for a transfer.

The Blues are also unlikely to make Denis Zakaria's loan move from Juventus permanent, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. Instead, they're looking for a new defensive-minded midfielder.

Southampton midfielder Lavia has now emerged as a serious target for Chelsea, according to the aforementioned source. They're said to have already stepped up their interest in the player.

The London giants reportedly held talks with Lavia's representatives in Belgium this week. They will now look to strike a deal with Southampton over the teenager's transfer in the summer.

Lavia is contracted with the Hampshire-based club till the end of the 2026-27 season. Southampton are thus under no pressure to sell him but might be tempted to cash in on the player in the summer.

The Saints might also not be left with any option but to sell him if they get relegated. They're languishing at the bottom of the Premier League, two points adrift of 17th place, with 11 games to go.

How has Chelsea target Romeo Lavia fared for Southampton?

Southampton signed Romeo Lavia from Manchester City for an initial sum of £10 million last summer. The 19-year-old has since established himself as a key player for them, making 24 appearances across competitions.

The Belgian was the subject of interest from Chelsea just weeks after his move to St. Mary's. The Blues reportedly even made a £50 million offer for him but saw their bid turned down by the Saints.

It appears that the Stamford Bridge outfit intend to rekindle their interest in Lavia this summer. They will hope to snap him up from fellow Premier League club Southampton this time around.

The Blues have spent a significant amount in transfers since being taken over by Todd Boehly and Co. last year. They seemingly intend to continue strengthening their squad this summer.

