Chelsea ace admits he wanted to leave the club

Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed that he wanted to leave Chelsea after the World Cup as it is his 'dream' to play in the Spanish LaLiga. The Belgian also stated that upon speaking to the club's hierarchy and his new boss Maurizio Sarri, he elected to stay at Stamford Bridge.

After a sensational World Cup campaign, Hazard was heavily linked with a move away from West London - with Real Madrid emerging as the most realistic suitors. His current contract at Chelsea runs for over a year.

However, due to his side's blistering start to the season and Sarri's exciting footballing philosophy that has suited and pleased Hazard, the 27-year-old ruled out a possible move.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said, "I will tell you the truth. After the World Cup I wanted to leave because my dream is to play in Spain. Then I spoke to the board and the manager and I said 'I can stay no problem'. The new manager has come in and we are enjoying playing with him and I’m happy I stayed. I’ve got three years on my contract left."

Expressing his love for the Blues, he elucidated:

"I love the club, the fans, the city and my team-mates, I think, love me so it’s easy to stay. But if I leave or if I stay I will be happy. This club is now part of my life so we will see."

With seven goals in eight appearances already this season, including two in two against a formidable Liverpool side, Hazard has endured his best ever start to a season. Due to Sarri's possession-based football, he sees more of the ball and enjoys a free role upfront. Heaping praise on the Italian mastermind, he added,

"We have a good dressing room. There is not a lot of egos so to come here it is easy. He is one of the best managers in the world. He just asked me to score goals. I will try to score 20 and then maybe we can improve."

Hazard is almost unplayable on his day. He will take some stopping this season.

For now and for the remainder of the 2018-19 season, Eden Hazard is a blue. Should Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive year, we might expect him to complete his dream move.

He will mostly be rested for Chelsea's Europa League clash versus Videoton, but is in line to face Southampton next weekend and continue his tremendous form.

