Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid agree on a fee with Chelsea for Eden Hazard

Ross Bennellick FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 102 // 06 Jun 2019, 09:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

It's late in the day here in the UK but the transfer circus rolls on, with some big news coming out of reliable British publication, The Guardian.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano writes that Real Madrid and Chelsea have agreed on a fee for the transfer of Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu, where he will link up with other new signing, Luka Jovic.

In case you didn't know...

The Belgian playmaker is fresh off the back of another fantastic season at Stamford Bridge. He scored sixteen goals and made fifteen assists in thirty-seven appearances for Maurizio Sarri's side during last season's EPL campaign, helping the club to Europa League glory and a third-place finish along the way.

The heart of the matter

It was reported yesterday that the deal was being held up due to Sarri's probable departure from the club, Chelsea's likely ban from all transfer activity, and an inability to agree on the correct price for the player.

However, this evening's reports stress that a fee has now been agreed and that it is in the region of £88.5 million plus add ons.

Real Madrid has been linked with the player for a number of seasons and returning manager, Zinedine Zidane will no doubt be delighted to hear this news following a disappointing performance from his side in La Liga last time out.

Chelsea has already replaced the skillful Belgian with Borussia Dortmund playmaker, Christian Pulisic, who they will be hoping can perform to a similar level given time and support.

What's next?

The Belgian technician has made no secret of his desire to leave London and join up with Zidane at the Bernabeu, so assuming these reports are indeed true, we strongly expect Hazard to put pen to paper over the next couple of weeks.

Is Hazard the right man for Real Madrid? Will he be a success in La Liga? Have your say in the comments section below: