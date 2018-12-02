Chelsea and Arsenal show that the future of English football is very bright

Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe is being compared to his idol Kevin De Bruyne

Thursday night was a good one for English clubs; Arsenal and Chelsea won their respective matches in the group stage of the Europa League with relative ease. While it was a continuation of the unbeaten run for the Gunners, it was a timely improved performance from the Blues.

After their chastening defeat at the hands of Tottenham over the weekend, Maurizio Sarri would have been very keen to perform better. And perform better they did.

Olivier Giroud scored a brace while Alvaro Morata got a goal too, and Chelsea fans will be hoping this is the start of a stream of goals from the two forwards. For Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey scored a goal after a rare start, proving to potential clubs he still has it.

But across the two matches, the real winner was the English national side.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's performances for Crystal Palace and Chelsea have earned him a place in the England senior squad

Earlier in the evening, Arsenal traveled to Ukraine to play against Vorskla Poltava. The match was supposed to take place in Poltava but was moved to Kiev after security concerns were raised.

Despite all the confusion ahead of the match, Arsenal did not falter. Unai Emery fielded a much-changed side knowing that his team had already qualified for the next round. Ramsey and Petr Cech were given rare starts, but it was the younger players who stole the show.

Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring after just 10 minutes, continuing his steady rise in the Arsenal squad. The 18-year-old English player has come through the ranks in Arsenal and has been compared to Kevin De Bruyne.

He has now become the first player to be born in this century to play and also score for Arsenal. As his rise continues in Arsenal, many expect the same trajectory with his England career.

Smith Rowe has already represented the Three Lions in four different age groups, starting from the Under 16. While he is still uncapped at the senior level, sooner or later Gareth Southgate will be forced to hand the youngster an opportunity - assuming he continues to score goals.

Joe Willock scored in his first start for Arsenal

Smith Rowe was not the only young English player to score in the match. Joe Willock, making just his second appearance for Arsenal, scored a goal that was reminiscent of a trademark Theirry Henry strike.

The 20-year-old has also made his way to the senior squad via the Arsenal youth setup. He has also represented the Three Lions at the youth levels, and could get a call from the senior squad if he can keep producing spectacular goals like the one on Thursday night.

In the later kick-off, Chelsea hosted PAOK at Stamford Bridge. Earlier results in the group meant that the Blues would finish on top of the group irrespective of the result, having clinched qualification to the next round before the international break. Therefore, Sarri decided to reshuffle and bring in changes to his side.

Many of the fringe players started, along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The young England international could not add to his goal tally this time, but one of the other young prospects opened his account for Chelsea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi repaid his manager's faith in him with a goal and an assist

Callum Hudson-Odoi started and scored against PAOK in what was a stroll for the Blues. He also played in a wonderful cross to assist Morata, rounding off a dream game for the 18-year-old.

Many have called for Hudson-Odoi's inclusion in the starting XI for the Premier League, but Sarri has dismissed the notion. And while that may sound like lack of confidence in the youngster, history shows that Sarri rarely tries to change anything with his starting XI.

For now, Hudson-Odoi will have to be content with cup competition. But it is still a golden chance for the youngster to play in a squad as winger, considering Chelsea have the likes of Willian, Pedro and Hazard.

Hudson-Odoi also continues to represent the Three Lions team at the youth levels, and if he keeps performing like this, he will join his teammate Loftus-Cheek at the senior level too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a regular starter in Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool

It is not just Arsenal and Chelsea who are giving young English players a chance though. Trent Alexander-Arnold is another example that showcases the meteoric rise of young English players in the Premier League. He may just be 20, but he is a regular in the Liverpool squad and a player Jürgen Klopp trusts.

Phil Foden has the confidence of Pep Guardiola

Phil Foden has shone for Manchester City whenever he has been given a chance to play. Pep Guardiola already rates the player highly, and many have compared him to Andres Iniesta. That is huge praise for a player who is just 18, but Foden has shown his talent on the field to earn that comparison.

Taking into account the fact that these players are all under 20 years of age, you can imagine the excitement among the England national team fans. It was a young and fresh-looking squad that went to Russia this summer and reached the semi-finals. That run brought back the belief that England can be a force to reckon with in the future.

The next generation of young footballers is getting ready to take their place in the national side, and also in the limelight. That may signal another rise to power for the Three Lions.