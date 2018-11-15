×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Chelsea and four other Premier League clubs under FIFA investigation

James Alonge
ANALYST
News
369   //    15 Nov 2018, 14:23 IST

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Youth Cup Semi Final: Second Leg
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Youth Cup Semi Final: Second Leg

The Telegraph Sport UK reports that Chelsea are one of the five Premier League clubs to be under FIFA investigation for breaching the rules concerning the signing of foreign players under the age of 18.

FIFA rules prohibits the signing of players under 18 years by football clubs. The exception to this rule is only if the parents of the player have emigrated to the country where the club is based for non-footballing reasons, or if both the player and the club are based within 31 miles of the national border.

Another exception to this rule is that if the transfer takes place with the European union or European economic area, the "buying" club still has to see to it that the player's education is well-taken care of, as well as maintaining a high standard of living.

This investigation comes on the heels of Chelsea's controversial signing of Bertrand Traore, who was signed in 2014 before he turned 18. This led to FIFA investigating another 14 players signed by the club.

Although Traore now plays for Ligue One side Olympique Lyon after Chelsea sold him in 2017, they still exercise first refusal if they choose to buy back the Burkinabe. This still would not prevent them from being investigated and face a potential ban from FIFA.


Bertrand Traore in Chelsea's colours
Bertrand Traore in Chelsea's colours

Sources close to FIFA revealed to The Telegraph Sport that Chelsea are among four other clubs who are under investigation.

“This is a massive investigation that will implicate a number of clubs," said the source. "It will touch most of the big clubs around Europe and in the Premier League.”

Chelsea were banned from signing players in 2009 and were not able to sign players for two consecutive transfer windows. Although the penalty was overturned on appeal, they were still put under a negative spotlight for the signing of young prospect Gael Kakuta from French club Lens.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Gael Kakuta Bertrand Traore Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium Football Transfer News
James Alonge
ANALYST
I am an unbiased and objective sports writer who looks at the drama, the intrigues and probables in the sporting world
Premier League 2018-19: The top four predictions
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Assessing the top 6 clubs based...
RELATED STORY
Four successful managers who struggled at Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Pogba's decision confirmed, Chelsea star set to leave and...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
Ranked: 4 new Premier League managers and their season so...
RELATED STORY
5 players from Ligue 1 who could join Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Italian managers to have featured in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Madrid and Barcelona fight...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us