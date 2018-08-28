Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea and Leicester City stars retire from England duty

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
1.54K   //    28 Aug 2018, 22:42 IST

England v Spain - International Friendly
England v Spain - International Friendly

What's the story?

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill and Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy have announced their retirement from international football. Having said that, both of them have not completely shut their doors and are open to a return in emergency conditions.

In case you didn't know...

Both Cahill and Vardy were a part of the England squad that finished in the semis of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. While Jamie Vardy inspired many by earning 26 caps for England after having featured in non-league football a few years before his call-up, Cahill has won 61 caps for his nation. He has also captained his national side.

The heart of the matter

Despite being regulars in Gareth Southgate's squad, Cahill and Vardy only started in England's dead-rubber clash with Belgium.

"When you get selected, you want to be playing. If you're playing week in, week out for your club, you want to be going to England to play as well," the 31-year-old forward said.
"If it's not happening, then for me personally now, at this age, it's better to be at home, spending that time with my family and training with my club, preparing for the next game after the international break."

While speaking to the Guardian, Vardy stated that age, lack of game time and family were the reasons for his decision to step aside.

Gary Cahill called it time too, while speaking to Chelsea TV.

"In terms of my international future I think it is time I take a step back"
"Now I feel is the right moment to do that. I feel hugely proud of what I have achieved in terms of over 60 caps, I have captained my country on a few occasions which is a huge honour," the 32-year-old commented.
"I would never shut the door, if I was ever needed in the future then obviously I'm there."

Video

Here's the best of Vardy, who is a treat to watch when on fire due to his blistering pace and finishing ability.

Here's the best of Gary Cahill from last few seasons exploits.

What's next?

Gareth Southgate's England squad will play in England's Nations League opener against Spain up next, before a friendly at home to Switzerland.

The gaffer is yet to announce his first post-World Cup squad, which is likely to see a couple of new faces now that Vardy and Cahill have retired from international duty.

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at penalty-kick and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
