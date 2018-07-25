Chelsea and Manchester United interested in Bayern Munich star

Thiago could leave Bayern Munich this summer.

What's the rumor?

Premier League giants, Chelsea and Manchester United, are interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

According to ESPN, both have enquired about the availability of the Spaniard, who has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in this transfer window. The interest, in the former Barca mid-fielder, is said to be strongest when compared to other potential buyers.

In case you didn't know

Thiago has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Alcantara is a youth academy product of Barca's famous youth academy, the La Masia. He spent three years with the senior FC Barcelona team, before eventually moving to Bayern Munich in 2013.

At Bayern, he was reunited with former boss Pep Guardiola. He has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. He is known for his passing, creativity and dribbling skills. He is only 27 and has won 5 Bundesliga titles and 2 DFL Pokal cups.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to assess their options. Also, in the current roster of the Bavarian giants, there are nine senior midfielders and it is likely that they will sanction the sale of at least one or two midfielders. Thiago could be one of them, as he is likely to be sold for a high price.

Rumour Rating

6/10

The rumor makes more sense for Manchester United, as they look to be the team who needs a new creative midfielder since the departure of Carrick. While for Chelsea, they have an abundance of midfielders. Both clubs have just made an inquiry about the midfielder and nothing else.

What's next

If both are really keen to sign Thiago, they will have to move quickly because the Premier League transfer window will close on 9th August.

Also, it would interesting to see what FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will do as they have bee also linked with a move for him.