Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea announce Europa League squad, senior midfielder not included

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
11.47K   //    05 Sep 2018, 13:15 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea have officially confirmed their squad for Europa League 2018/19, and Danny Drinkwater shockingly misses out. The former Leicester City midfielder hasn't played a single minute of the league season so far and is now omitted from the team that will play in the second tier of European football.

In case you didn't know...

The Blues missed out on Champions League football for the second time in three seasons as they finished fifth in the Premier League last season under Antonio Conte.

The heart of the matter

<p>
Danny Drinkwater

Since his arrival at West London, Drinkwater has never been able to break into the starting XI on a permanent basis due to injuries and lack of favour from his coaches. The inclusion of Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho only meant that he was pushed further down the pecking order, which also comprises of N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley.

Now, he doesn't seem to be a part of Maurizio Sarri's plans at all. Along with him, summer signing Robert Green and Lucas Piazon failed to make the cut too. The latter was included in the PL squad nonetheless.

Chelsea starlet and arguably English football's brightest prospect, Callum Hudson-Odoi, hasn't been named in the squad either. However, he need not be registered as he in 17 years of age and has been at the club for over two years. Sarri earlier revealed that the explosive winger was a part of his plans, which means Hudson-Odoi could get some games under his belt.

The Blues are pitted in Group L along with PAOK, Hungarian outfit MOL Vidi FC and Belarusian side BATE Borisov.

What's next?

The Blues take on Cardiff City on 15 September, before starting their Europa League campaign against Greek side PAOK. Unfortunately for him, Drinkwater will mostly not feature in either of those matches.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Robert Green Danny Drinkwater Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Premier League 2018/19: Bright moments fade quickly for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Loanee's of 2017/18 season
RELATED STORY
Lyon president reveals why Chelsea did not sign Nabil Fekir
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Which Chelsea players should you...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the top 5 'Midfielder...
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea midfielder top target for Serie A giants
RELATED STORY
Reports: Maurizio Sarri to offload Chelsea star
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea - Season preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us