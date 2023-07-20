Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly unhappy with the arrival of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal (via Sport Witness). The Senegal international will be additional competition for Broja in the number nine spot at Stamford Bridge next season.

The report flies in amid rumors linking the Blues youth product with a move to London rivals West Ham United. The Albania international could act as a replacement for Gianluca Scamacca, who could be on his way to AS Roma.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Hammers striker said (via The Athletic):

“Roma is home for me and (Francesco) Totti is my idol as a child and what player in the world wouldn’t dream of being coached by (Jose) Mourinho? I am convinced that Mourinho would stimulate me and with him, I would improve even more."

He added:

“If I had to return to Serie A, it wouldn’t be because I failed in England, that’s not the case. Simply because it would be an unmissable opportunity."

Broja spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season on loan with Southampton, where he bagged nine goals across all competitions. However, since returning to Stamford Bridge ahead of the start of last season, the forward has struggled for game time.

He missed 25 league games due to injury and started just two games when fit. It would perhaps not be a bad move for Broja to depart the west London outfit in search of regular playing time.

Chelsea striker to return to UK to discuss potential transfer- reports

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

According to a report released by BBC Sport on Tuesday (July 18), Chelsea forward Armando Broja is returning to the UK. The Blues' striker had joined the rest of the squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.

Chelsea will take on Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Fulham, and Borussia Dortmund in friendly clashes. Despite commencing training with the squad, Broja will return to London to further talks with West Ham United about a potential transfer.

The report states that a deal is yet to be agreed between the Hammers and the player.

West Ham are currently short of strikers. Michail Antonio seems to be the sole option, given Gianluca Scamacca is likely to leave the club (via The Athletic).

During his stay at Chelsea so far, the 21-year-old has scored just one goal in 19 appearances.