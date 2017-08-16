Reports: Chelsea to make audacious £52 million bid for Premier League superstar

Chelsea could send a statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League with this signing!

Will this deal finally put a smile on Conte's face?

What's the story?

If the opening weekend of the Premier League proved one thing beyond doubt, it is that no one can take anything for granted this season... and that Chelsea are far from the all-conquering machine they were last time around.

What they sorely need - apart from a fit Eden Hazard - is squad depth, and when they got two red cards in the opener, the lack of it was sorely exposed.

This, then, seems to be the prime motive behind the audacious move that Sun report Chelsea are planning to make - swooping in for Tottenham's left-back Danny Rose for an amount that could rise up to £52 million. The reports suggest they'll table the bid a day or two after the two rivals clash - this coming Sunday

In case you didn't know

Rose recently gave an explosive interview to the Sun, in which he blasted Tottenham's board for not offering what he sees as fair compensation to the players that are responsible for Spurs success. He also raised concerns on the trophy drought and lack of blockbuster signings (in his words, signings "that we don't have to google") that all seemed to go back to the financial stinginess of the club's board.

Here are the best parts of that interview:

“Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal. Sorry, that’s not what I am about. I wouldn’t be happy with that. I want to win something."

"One thing is for sure — I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth. I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth."

“I am happy at Tottenham, I love my team-mates and the fans have been great for the last three years. But I got a lot of stick before Mauricio came to the club. I’ll never forget some of the things they were saying about me.Now I want to win things and I want to be in the starting 11 at the World Cup with England. If I have a good season, these things will sort themselves out.”

He, of course, released a statement apologising for the "ill-timed" nature of his comments

The heart of the matter

This move could potentially have an immediate impact on the Premier League title race as it would boost the team that finished no.1 while depleting an already thin squad at the team that finished no.2 last time around

Video

Here's Danny Rose doing his thing:

He's one of the best left-backs in the league, if not the best... and he can score goals like this:

Author's take

Danny Rose's signing would be a statement of intent from the Chelsea board who have under intense criticism over their apparent lack of transfer activity (despite signing Antonio Rudiger, Tiemeoue Bakayoko, Willy Caballero and Alvaro Morata) and their willingness to sell key personnel like Nemanja Matic... and would send a strong message to the Premier League, and to neighbours Tottenham.