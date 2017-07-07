Reports: Chelsea set to beat Manchester United to £52 million Real Madrid superstar

Chelsea look set to take their revenge on Manchester United after the Romelu Lukaku debacle; and they are using Real Madrid for it!

What’s the story?

After seemingly getting pipped to Romelu Lukaku by Manchester United, Chelsea appear to be getting ready to get one back on their Premier League rivals. The champions of England are all set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Real Madrid superstar, and Colombia captain, James Rodriguez as per reports in the Metro. It is being reported that Chelsea will use the proceeds of the proposed ‘Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid’ sale to fund this transfer.

In case you didn’t know

Jose Mourinho has been interested in the Colombian midfield maestro for quite a while but with the relationship between Real Madrid and Manchester United deteriorating over the protracted negotiations involving the sales of David de Gea one way and Alvaro Morata the other, Roman Abramovich’s management team sense an opportunity to beat Manchester United to the punch, getting back some measure of revenge for the Lukaku debacle (if that one happens as is being reported) while also ensuring they’ll have the services of a genuine A-grade superstar for the coming season.

The heart of the matter

Make no mistake, Rodriguez is genuinely world class – as he showed in his brief appearances this season. Although he played only 13 games in La Liga, he had 8 goals and 6 assists in those 1180 minutes he was on the field, a superb Return On Investment.

It is this lack of starting time that is compelling Rodriguez to look for a move – he wants the game time to be fully prepared for Colombia’s charge in the 2018 World Cup, and it’s understandable that he would get frustrated by the sheer wasting away of his prime years. The 25-year-old was in fact not even given a spot on the bench for the UEFA Champions League final last season.

Chelsea and United were interested in the sheer attacking quality he possesses, and it now seems likely that Stamford Bridge will have the privilege of watching him Week-in and week-out come next season.

Video

The sheer class of the Colombian is there for all to see:

Not too shabby, is he?

Author’s take

Jose Mourinho had been eyeing the Colombian as a potential replacement for Wayne Rooney for quite some time, and it appears Antonio Conte shares the same high opinion of a man who’s attacking talents outweigh any frailties he may have in terms of tracking back and “putting in a shift”.

Often lambasted as a “luxury” player, it is sad to see the pure magic he can produce on the pitch being overlooked with such ease. No player of his quality should have to while his time away on the bench; however great the club that bench belongs to; and it can only be hoped that sooner rather than later, James will find a club where he will get regular game time.