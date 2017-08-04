Reports: Chelsea set to beat Manchester United in race to sign £27m star

Chelsea are determined to beat Manchester United in the transfer market

The transfer battle between Manchester United and Chelsea is set to heat up again

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for PSG right-back Serge Aurier, but now latest reports from French daily Le10 Sport via Daily Star claim that the Premier League Champions are ready to hijack the move and make a £27million bid for the out of favour right-back.

The Ivory Coast international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League but he is currently banned from entering the UK as he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer in Paris last year. However, the defender has appealed against his conviction and a verdict is expected next week which could enable him to move to the Premier League.

Both United and Chelsea are ready to offer £27 million and it will be interesting to see who Aurier decides to play for if he does indeed get his visa issues sorted.

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Romelu Lukaku, but Manchester United pulled the rug from under their feet and swopped in to complete a £75 million deal for the big Belgian.

This time, it looks like the tables have turned as Conte is determined to add some defensive reinforcements before the season begins and United could end up losing in the race to sign the talented 24-year-old.

Chelsea have already completed 4 signings this summer window (Caballero, Morata, Bakayoko and Rudiger) but Conte has been desperately on the lookout for a quality full-back. Juventus star Alex Sandro was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but with the Old Lady holding firm, it looks like Chelsea have turned their attention towards Aurier.

The 24-year-old for all his problems off the pitch is definitely one of the best-attacking full-backs in the game and his barnstorming runs and incisive crosses are sure to create problems for opposition defenders in the Premier League.

He will definitely add quality and depth to whichever side he joins in the Premier League.

Serge Aurier's future has been subject to intense speculation and it looks like the only thing holding his move back is his visa issues. If he gets it sorted, a move to the Premier League is imminent.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on signing him, but Conte's style of playing wing backs might suit the attacking minded Aurier more and he might just displace the impressive Victor Moses from the first team if he does indeed end up moving to Chelsea.

