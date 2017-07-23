Reports: Chelsea beat Manchester United to sign star forward

Antonio Conte has hinted that the player would be joining them in Singapore soon

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 23 Jul 2017, 13:11 IST

Getting things done!

What’s the story?

Chelsea have resisted competition from Manchester United and AC Milan to seal a deal for Fluminense star Richarlison according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Sky Italia journalist claims that the Premier League champions have struck a deal with Fluminense and he's set to head for his medical.

The youngster is rated as one of Brazil's brightest stars right now. He scored 11 goals from 29 games for Fluminese in 2017. The 20-year-old is expected to challenge Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi for a spot in the starting XI.

The news broke just minutes after Conte confirmed that Chelsea were close to signing one more player this summer. “In Singapore, Rudiger and Morata will arrive, maybe someone else, I hope," he told the Daily Mail.

Richarlison vs Atletico MG

In case you didn’t know...

Chelsea have completed 4 signings so far this summer. Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata are the players signed by Chelsea so far.

However, the squad numbers have only reduced. Caballero is a replacement for Begovic, Rudiger for Nathan Ake, Bakayoko for Matic and Morata for Diego Costa. While Terry has been released and Nathan Ake been sold, Matic and Costa have been exiled from the squad by Conte.

Chelsea are in talks with several other targets too. Alex Sandro, Danilo, Mendy and Bertrand. They are also set to begin negotiations with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

While Danilo and Mendy are still targets for Chelsea, it's Manchester City who are in the driver's seat for them. Reports suggest that both the players will be announced today by the Citizens.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United had scouted the Brazilian on several occasions and were interested in signing him. AS Roma also made an attempt to sign the Brazilian player a few months ago. The Serie A side even made a offered a cash+player swap deal. but it was rejected by Fluminense.

Chelsea have now reportedly agreed a £18 million deal with the Brazilian side for their star forward. AC Milan were ready to match the offer by the player has decided to join the Blues.

What’s next?

Richarlison will now head to London for his medical. Once the medical is done, he will be flown down to Singapore where Chelsea face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Author’s Take

Richarlison can play as a forward or on the wings. With Hazard and Pedro injured, he would be a great replacement in the starting XI and once they are back, he could act as a backup to Morata and Batshuayi.