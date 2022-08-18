Chelsea belive they have beaten Manchester United in race to sign 25-year-old superstar - Reports

Chelsea reportedly know that they will beat Manchester United to the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT (h/t the Mirror), the Netherlands international wants to play in the UEFA Champions League this season if he does leave Barca. The Blues have an understanding that this gives them an edge over the Red Devils.

Hence, they are waiting for the green light to pounce on the opportunity and make a move for the former Ajax midfielder. He is valued at €80 million by the Catalan giants.

There is a real possibility that he could leave Barca this summer as things have started to turn sour at Camp Nou between him and the club. The Blaugranas want him to return to the wages he was being paid before his contract extension in January 2020.

They believe the agreement reached between him and the club's board two-and-a-half years ago was illegal and are threatening to take the player to court. They apparently owe De Jong around €18 million in deferred wages.

Chelsea have signed centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and winger Raheem Sterling this summer to strengthen their first-team set-up. However, they are arguably yet to sign a proven, world-class central midfielder since Mateo Kovacic arrived from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Investing in that area of the pitch is long overdue. Todd Boehly could look at De Jong, 25, as the natural successor to one of Jorginho (30) and N'Golo Kante (31). Both are also in the last 12 months of their respective contracts at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United want to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea

Manchester United are looking to sign out-of-favor Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan this summer, according to The Guardian.

The USA international is seemingly not a part of manager Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans at the west London club. He was left out of the starting XI in their 1-0 win against Everton and the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

United, meanwhile, are experiencing a nightmare start to their season. Manager Erik ten Hag saw his team lose 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion before being hammered by Brentford in a game they lost by a 4-0 scoreline.

Their attack lacked the cutting edge and incision needed to break down the two teams. Pulisic, with his pace and dribbling, could offer Manchester United something different down the flanks.

However, it remains to be seen if the Blues will be open to strengthening their direct rivals, even if it is just for one season.

