Chelsea: Blues given permission to talk to Frank Lampard to fill managerial vacancy

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 151 // 25 Jun 2019, 17:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aston Villa v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final

What's the story?

Derby County have confirmed that they have given permission to Chelsea to open talks with Frank Lampard regarding the managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

If reports are to be believed, Chelsea have made their intentions clear and they are willing to pay £4 million compensation clause to terminate Lampard's current contract.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea legend Lampard impressed in his first managerial stint after he took Championship side Derby County to the play-off finals. The Rams faced Aston Villa in their Championship play-off final clash in May but missed out on the chance to feature in the Premier League after suffering a 2-1 loss at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Chelsea enjoyed a Europa League triumph under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri but the Italian manager made his move to Juventus to replace Massimiliano Allegri. Sarri guided the Blues into the top four in the Premier League last season. Sarri also won his first trophy in his managerial career as Chelsea inflicted a crushing defeat to Arsenal in the Europa League final.

During his tenure at Stamford bridge as a player, Lampard scored a club-record of 211 goals for Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are reportedly keen to bring club legend Lampard in their ranks to fill the managerial vacancy but Derby were reluctant to let Lampard enter into negotiations with the Blues.

But in an official statement, Derby Country wrote that they have granted permission for the Blues to open talks with Lampard.

Derby County can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge. — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) June 25, 2019

The official statement from the club said:

Advertisement

"Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge."

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs, it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions. The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so."