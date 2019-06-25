×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea: Blues given permission to talk to Frank Lampard to fill managerial vacancy

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
151   //    25 Jun 2019, 17:22 IST
Aston Villa v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final
Aston Villa v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final

What's the story?

Derby County have confirmed that they have given permission to Chelsea to open talks with Frank Lampard regarding the managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

If reports are to be believed, Chelsea have made their intentions clear and they are willing to pay £4 million compensation clause to terminate Lampard's current contract.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea legend Lampard impressed in his first managerial stint after he took Championship side Derby County to the play-off finals. The Rams faced Aston Villa in their Championship play-off final clash in May but missed out on the chance to feature in the Premier League after suffering a 2-1 loss at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Chelsea enjoyed a Europa League triumph under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri but the Italian manager made his move to Juventus to replace Massimiliano Allegri. Sarri guided the Blues into the top four in the Premier League last season. Sarri also won his first trophy in his managerial career as Chelsea inflicted a crushing defeat to Arsenal in the Europa League final.

During his tenure at Stamford bridge as a player, Lampard scored a club-record of 211 goals for Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are reportedly keen to bring club legend Lampard in their ranks to fill the managerial vacancy but Derby were reluctant to let Lampard enter into negotiations with the Blues.

But in an official statement, Derby Country wrote that they have granted permission for the Blues to open talks with Lampard.

The official statement from the club said:

Advertisement
"Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge."
"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs, it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions. The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Derby County Frank Lampard Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Why Frank Lampard is the right managerial choice for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Former Blues midfielder calls Frank Lampard's reported managerial appointment 'nonsense'
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Frank Lampard should not be Chelsea's next manager 
RELATED STORY
3 things Frank Lampard offers to Chelsea that Maurizio Sarri doesn't
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders urges Lampard to take Chelsea managerial job
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Should Chelsea let go of Maurizio Sarri and bring in Frank Lampard?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Blues legend fears fans will get impatient with Frank Lampard's development pace at Stamford Bridge
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Derby grant Lampard permission to speak to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19, Chelsea 3-2 Derby County: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Blues could move for Frank Lampard as next manager 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us