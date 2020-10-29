Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hints at penalty taker change after Jorginho's latest miss

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hinted that the team's default penalty taker may not be midfielder Jorginho after the Italian missed a spot-kick against Krasnodar.

Chelsea earned a penalty in the 13th minute of the Champions League game on Wednesday night when the clever movement of Timo Werner saw him upended by Kaio in the box.

However, Jorginho's hopping technique didn't pay off this time around as he only managed to hit the post. The ball then ricocheted off Krasnodar keeper Matvei Safonov's back and was scrambled away to safety.

Jorginho was hooked off in the 71st minute for Mason Mount. Penalty duty fell to Werner five minutes later when Christian Pulisic's shot was adjudged to have hit Alyaksandr Martynovich's arm inside the box.

The German scored and gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead on the night.

Frank Lampard's men would go on to score two more goals and came away from Russia with a morale-boosting win and three more points.

They currently sit atop Group E with 4 points in 2 games, ahead of Sevilla on goal difference.

Speaking after the game, Frank Lampard hinted that Jorginho may not be Chelsea's default penalty taker going forward. He said:

“Jorginho has had an incredibly successful rate of scoring penalties in his career, particularly at Chelsea."

“My feeling is when you take as many penalties as he does, there can be periods when you miss one, and sometimes there can be periods where you miss one or two. I experienced that as a player.”

“Timo Werner, I know he’s very capable to take penalties,” Lampard added. “We have other players that can as well, so I’ll talk with the players afterwards to see how we move forward.”

Timo Werner has now won 3 penalties this season - he’s taken none of them.



Jorginho has missed 40% of his penalties this season. Time for Timo to take them. pic.twitter.com/e4nSJkDSr7 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 28, 2020

Frank Lampard has tightened Chelsea up at the back

After conceding 3 each in games against West Bromwich Albion and Southampton, Frank Lampard's Chelsea have managed three clean sheets in a row.

The 0-0 against Sevilla in their first Champions League group stage fixture was a tightly-contested affair. Summer recruit Edouard Mendy also performed admirably to prevent Manchester United from scoring in the Premier League game over the weekend.

The dominant 4-0 win over Krasnodar is the latest in line of resolute defensive displays from Frank Lampard's men.

Chelsea travel away to Burnley next in the Premier League.