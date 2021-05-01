Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel comments on star player's contract situation

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged Danish center-back Andreas Christensen to focus on his performances rather than his current contract situation with the club. Christensen's current deal with Chelsea is set to expire in 2022.

Andreas Christensen had fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since the club signed Thiago Silva last summer. The 25-year-old was a regular last season under Frank Lampard. However, he has seen his position at Chelsea improve to an extent in recent months under Thomas Tuchel.

The German has preferred to play three at the back at Chelsea, a formation in which he deploys Andreas Christensen as the right-sided center-back. Christensen is currently behind Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger in the pecking order at Chelsea.

An injury to Thiago Silva gave Christensen the opportunity to start games and prove his worth to Thomas Tuchel. The Dane recently revealed that he is yet to receive a contract offer from Chelsea, but is still committed to the club.

When asked about Christensen's long-term future, Thomas Tuchel revealed that the defender must earn himself a new deal by performing consistently for Chelsea.

'It's best if he talks on the pitch, and as long as he is on the pitch and as long as he plays like he plays, he has all arguments, all rights to be here. I think he is happy to be here, I am happy he is here, so I will not get involved in any other situation, in talks and negotiations," Tuchel told chelseafc.com.

"I never did and I never will, but I think he speaks for himself on the pitch and this is the most important. It is not the moment to get distracted with any other issues.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could choose to sell either Andreas Christensen or Antonio Rudiger this summer

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Thomas Tuchel is currently spoilt for choice in the center of defense. The German has a number of top-quality options at the back and could look to sell one of his defenders to raise funds for a new striker this summer.

The Blues boss could look to sell either Antonio Rudiger or Andreas Christensen as both defenders have often been in and out of the squad at Chelsea, and are not the German's first choice centre-backs.

Rudiger's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season, whilst Christensen has just one year left on his current deal with the club.