Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel demands two signings Frank Lampard wanted – Reports

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to make the same transfer demands as Frank Lampard, as per Ian McGarry. He claims that the German manager wants to sign a center-back and a right-back this summer.

Chelsea spent over £200 million in the summer to get some reinforcements, but Frank Lampard lost his job after a big slump in form. The Englishman reportedly wanted to sign another center-back despite getting Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel has now identified the same issues and has asked the Chelsea board to get him 2 defensive signings. The manager is keen to strengthen the defense and will be pushing for them, claimed Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window podcast. He said:

"Tuchel has indicated that he would like to bring in at least two players with regards to balancing out his squad, mainly in defence rather than up top, where he believes they are very well suited at the moment."

"Frank Lampard ironically had continually lobbied to have a centre-half and a right-back or left-back, of course he got Ben Chilwell, he was denied what he really wanted in the market despite getting Thiago Silva as well who's spent quite a lot of time out injured up until this point in the season."

"So Tuchel has decided 'well, I'm not going to be caught out in the same way, I will ask and demand that my needs are met with regards to balancing up the squad and improving the first XI as well'."

Who are Chelsea targetting in the summer?

Chelsea are reportedly open to spending big once again this summer. The Blues are keen on winning the Premier League and the Champions League once again and know that their current squad cannot compete with the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Erling Haaland is reportedly at the top of their wishlist, while Romelu Lukaku is seen as an alternative. Apart from the Norwegian, Chelsea have been linked with Raphael Varane, Leon Goretzka and Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Blues are expected to have a busy summer once again, with several stars likely to exit the club and replacements coming in.