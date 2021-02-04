Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives reason behind playing Callum Hudson-Odoi as a wing-back

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that he didn't know Callum Hudson-Odoi had never played as a wing-back before last week's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tuchel dished out a surprise in his first game in charge of Chelsea as both Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta were overlooked in favour of Hudson-Odoi.

Ahead of Thursday night's game against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel said that he was happy he didn't know that Hudson-Odoi had never played the position before, because he may have second-guessed himself.

"I didn’t know he hadn’t played wing-back before," the German head coach said to the official Chelsea website.

"Maybe it was a good thing I didn’t ask because maybe I would have doubted my decision," he continued.

Tuchel said that he chose a back three (or five) for his first game because he had no time to train his team in the intricacies involved in playing with a back four.

"We just had one training session before the Wolves game. We were flying in on the same day and wondering what structure to implement to give the team a good feeling, and to have a solid block defensively but also to attack freely.

"To play with four you have to be very disciplined, and the automatisms between the line of four have to be very synchronised," the new Chelsea boss said.

Tuchel said that the choice for the right wing-back slot hinged between Reece James and Hudson-Odoi. The German said that it was the young winger's attacking instincts that gave him the starting spot ahead of James.

"So we opted for a back five and we didn’t want to get too defensive. We thought about trying Reece and Callum on the right side in training. Callum fitted very good and we wanted to have at least four offensive guys on the pitch from the start," he said.

"We just let him drive and he did very good, showing all his qualities he has: the high speed, the quick recoveries, dribbles, good one-on-one," the German added.

Tuchel praises Hudson-Odoi; says he took his Chelsea chance

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tuchel also praised Hudson-Odoi for taking his chances, but stressed that there was still room for improvement for the Englishman.

"He took his chance," the Chelsea boss said. "There was no need to change for the second game and he did another good match.

"Maybe in some defensive duels in the air there is space to improve, but this is absolutely normal. I am very happy he was happy to be on the pitch. He has given his best and that’s what we have asked for," the 47-year-old said.

Tuchel also said that he would not hesitate to change a player's position, if he saw that the player had the ability, and the benefit for the team.

"I do it only if I see something in a player, and at the same time it’s a situation where it could help the team," he explained.

"Then I don’t hesitate to challenge or try to convince the player, but not against their will. If we approach them we show them pictures, we explain to them, and of course we listen to their opinion and see if they feel comfortable," Tuchel concluded.