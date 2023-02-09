Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta issues emphatic response when asked about his failed Barcelona move

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has expressed his honest opinion on his failed Barcelona move last summer, emphatically claiming that he has no regrets about extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta, 33, has been a central cog for the Blues since arriving from Marseille for a fee in the region of £7 million in the summer of 2012. He has etched himself in the club's history books, becoming the first and only player to have won every single major silverware at the club.

A right-footed defender adept at operating in multiple roles, the 44-cap Spain ace was linked with a permanent switch to Barcelona ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 season. However, he ended up signing a shock two-year contract extension with the Graham Potter-coached outfit.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home”. Azpilicueta: “New Chelsea owners have changed my situation, they wanted to keep me at all costs despite contract situation — I told that to Barcelona”.“I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home”. Azpilicueta: “New Chelsea owners have changed my situation, they wanted to keep me at all costs despite contract situation — I told that to Barcelona”. 🔵🇪🇸 #CFC“I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home”. https://t.co/g6rdON9zbj

During an interview with The Athletic, Azpilicueta was asked if he has any regrets about failing to join Barcelona last summer. He replied:

"No, no. Never!"

Explaining his decision to remain at Chelsea, Azpilicueta continued:

"I could have signed an agreement in January to join a team as a free agent in the summer, but I never had it in my mind. I wanted to be here during a difficult situation. I had better options in terms of contract years and salary elsewhere, but that's not what I wanted to do. I've been here for over 10 years. I've had a chance to create an amazing relationship with the fans and the club. I could not leave."

Azpilicueta, who has represented Chelsea 501 times so far, added:

"It was a matter of loyalty to the club that gave me everything. I had won all the trophies with them. We had been crowned the best club in the world. I was also made captain. I will not hide or be in a position where I only look after myself. By doing that I would let everyone down. I ended up signing another contract, with the confidence from the new ownership and in the new era. I have no regrets."

César Azpilicueta @CesarAzpi I am really proud, honoured and humbled to have reached 500 games as a Blue. I have never paid attention to individual achievements, as the group is and will always be the force that drives me forward. However, it is a privilege to be part of a select group of legends… 🧵 I am really proud, honoured and humbled to have reached 500 games as a Blue. I have never paid attention to individual achievements, as the group is and will always be the force that drives me forward. However, it is a privilege to be part of a select group of legends… 🧵⬇️ https://t.co/OAlJggqcFd

Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Chelsea star's future amid Barcelona speculations

In his Caught Offside column, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could seal a surprise return to Barcelona in the upcoming summer window. He wrote:

"There was already talk of Aubameyang leaving in January, but it was impossible for Barcelona to proceed due to FIFA rules. They like the player but nothing else because of the official rules. I think Aubameyang will 100% leave Chelsea in 2023, the plan is clear."

Aubameyang, 33, has failed to shine at Stamford Bridge since arriving from the Catalan giants for around £10 million last summer. He has scored just three goals and contributed one assist in 17 games so far.

Poll : 0 votes