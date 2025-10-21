Chelsea captain Reece James once responded to Arsenal fan who wanted him to join Gunners with viral 3-word comment

Chelsea star Reece James once vehemently refused a fan's request to join rivals Arsenal. The England fullback came through the Blues' academy and now captains the side.
James made his senior debut for the west London side in September 2019. He has made 200 senior appearances for them, scoring 15 goals and providing 26 assists. In 2023, however, an Arsenal fan proposed a move for James to the Emirates.
An X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle @_ambehi post James' picture on June 29, 2023, with the caption:
"Reece James to arsenal who says no"
James commented:
"I say no."
James has faced the Gunners eight times across competitions in his senior career so far. His Chelsea side have managed just one win, two draws, and five defeats in that time. He has scored one goal and provided one assist against the north London side.
Manchester United legend picks between Arsenal's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Moises Caicedo
There has recently been a debate among fans and pundits about who between Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo is a better midfielder. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand also made his pick between the Arsenal and Chelsea stars on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents.
Highlighting different traits of both players, Ferdinand said:
“I think that they have a lot of similarities in their game. Declan, if you let him off the leash, he’ll give you more going forward. But Caicedo, defensively, he smells danger quicker and better, that’s more of his make up. I don’t think there’s much between them [at the moment], if I’m being honest. I’d be happy to have either one of them. Both of them, when they were on the market to be sold, I was screaming for Manchester United to buy them."
“I saw the value in Caicedo, I thought he would have been magnificent for Manchester United. Declan would have also been a ridiculous signing as well. It depends on what position you’re going to play them in. If you’re going to play a holding midfielder, I’d probably say Caicedo. But if you’re going to say as a No. 8, I would say Declan. You let Declan go forward, he scores more goals than Caicedo all day long," he added.
Rice and Caicedo both joined Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively, in 2023. Rice has made 114 appearances for his side, contributing 17 goals and 23 assists. Meanwhile, Caicedo has registered six goals and 10 assists in 108 games for the Blues, winning the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League.