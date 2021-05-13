Chelsea Celebirty Corner: Kritika & Gunveet

Bollywood superstar and long-time Chelsea supporter Arjun Kapoor hosted two interesting guests in the latest episode of Chelsea Ke Superfans - actors Kritika Bharadwaj and Gunveet Singh Dang. They’ve been part of shows like ‘Mismatched’ and ‘Street Dancer 3D’ respectively and are loyal Blues fans, with Kritika revealing that she became a Chelsea supporter thanks to Gunveet.

Speaking to Arjun Kapoor, Gunveet started by saying that he has been a Chelsea fan for the past 15 years, while Kritika has been supporting the club since the start of the 2017-18 season. With Chelsea looking to win the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup in the coming weeks, Gunveet revealed that he is excited about what's to come, as the Blues look to create history by finishing the season strongly.

When asked by Arjun Kapoor about how he became a Chelsea fan, Gunveet narrated a story from his visit to London many years ago.

“In 2007, my family and I went on a trip to London. I saw a lot of Chelsea flags on my second last day of the trip and did a little research about it after going home. Then I came to know about Frank Lampard, he is one person I definitely want to meet once in my life.”

“The first Chelsea game I watched was a 2-1 loss, but Lampard scored a penalty that day. So I am not one of those fans who started supporting Chelsea because they were winning. I have been there for the team through the lows and the highs.”

Kritika gave an interesting answer to the same question, as she revealed that she was never really into sports before she met a lifelong Blue in Gunveet.

“When I started dating Gunveet, he was talking about Chelsea constantly because a game was happening at the time. We started watching games and attending screenings together, and that is when I developed an interest for football and Chelsea of course, because how could I not?”

Kritika revealed that Chelsea’s FA Cup triumph in the 2017-18 season under Antonio Conte was the first time she had watched her beloved club lift a trophy. Arjun Kapoor intervened and said that he was in the stadium that day, as Chelsea beat Manchester United at Wembley to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Both Gunveet and Kritika picked the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal as their favorite memory as Chelsea fans.

“It was a memorable match but it was also heartbreaking in some ways because it was Eden Hazard’s last game for Chelsea,” said Gunveet.

“I remember feeling so handicapped when Hazard left, I still miss him,” said Kritika.

Gunveet also shed light on his experience at Stamford Bridge and also shared another interesting story about his trip to watch his beloved club.

“I went to Stamford Bridge three hours early and also went to the pub to discuss the game. My love for the club doubled when I saw two 80-85 year old ladies just by themselves. They told me they would do that for every game weekend for the past 15-20 years. That is something that made my love for the club more.”

Finally, Gunveet and Kritika picked their Ultimate Chelsea XI after a lot of deliberation.

Chelsea XI: Petr Cech, Branislav Ivanovic, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, Ashley Cole, N’Golo Kante, Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Gianfranco Zola, Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard