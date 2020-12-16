Chelsea Celebrity Corner: Noah Nirmal

The new video features Noah Nirmal Tom from Kerala, who is one of the finest athletes in the country right now and has represented the nation in the 4* 400-meter relay at the World Athletic Championship in 2019. Noah is an out and out Chelsea fan and loves donning the blue jersey of India just as he does the blue kit of his favorite football club.

In conversation with Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor, another hardcore Chelsea fan, Noah Nirmal touches upon how he used to find solace in the playing ground as opposed to the classrooms during his schooldays in Kerala. That comes as no real surprise to Arjun Kapoor who has first-hand experience of the sporting atmosphere in Kerala after attending a few Kerala Blasters matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Noah reminisces upon the humble beginnings and talks about how football is played in the state of Kerala anywhere one can find some space to kick a ball about, whether it be a small ground or even a paddy field left fallow.

The Sevens football culture of Northern Kerala is well documented and Noah started following football ardently after the 2002 FIFA World Cup and it was two of his friends who got him to start following Chelsea and Noah hasn’t looked back since. He is no stranger to fan fights at school and has been at odds with Manchester United fans on many occasions, he gleefully admits.

Noah’s favorite player growing up was Didier Drogba and just like his idol, he loves to be a finisher. He has always run fourth in his relay team and it is his preferred role and he also reflects upon the time when he drove on from the fifth position, when he was handed the baton, to finish third to qualify for the mixed relay for the Olympics.

He compares that feeling to a comeback win after being 2-0 down. Arjun Kapoor then asks Noah to pick three Chelsea players he would choose to become his teammates in a relay competition and the runner picks the pacy trio of Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, and Mason Mount.

Noah Nirmal opens up on humble beginnings and names favourite Chelsea XI

Noah Nirmal Tom is extremely proud to be representing this great country and is well aware of the responsibility that comes with the opportunity. The athlete whose favorite Chelsea memory is their win over Barcelona in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League in 2012 also picked his all-time Chelsea XI. It goes like this:

Petr Cech (gk), Ivanovic, John Terry, Carvalho, Ashley Cole, N’Golo Kante, Frank Lampard, Michael Ballack, Eden Hazard, Arjen Robben and Didier Drogba.