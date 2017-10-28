Reports: Chelsea to replace Batshuayi with £53 million striker

Antonio Conte wants to sign him in January at any cost!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 28 Oct 2017, 13:17 IST

Michy Batshuayi might have scored twice vs Watford but Antonio Conte is not happy with the Belgian. The manager wants to sign a striker in January and Roman Abramovich has sanctioned the move for the replacement.

Reports in The Sun claim that Chelsea are set to make a move for Lazio's Ciro Immobile. The Blues are willing to splash around £53 million for the Italian according to the same report.

Conte wanted to sign a striker in the summer even after they signed Alvaro Morata. But the board were not able to fulfil his wishes and they are keen on making it up for it.

Fernando Llorente was the main target for the Italian but the Spaniard moved to Tottenham on deadline day instead. Chelsea were chasing him for a long time but never made an official bid for him.

Immobile is in red-hot form and has scored 17 goals already this season for club and country this season. He has attracted interest from China but is not willing to move to Asia.

Reports suggest that Lazio have rejected bids of over £60 million for him but will be willing to listen to offers from Chelsea if the player is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi is still not ready to lead the attack for Chelsea but is doing well when he comes on as a super-sub. Antonio Conte wants to play with 2 strikers up front and that's the main reason who he wants to sign a more prolific striker.

Immobile might not be what Belotti is but he's the cheaper alternative. For Chelsea to win a silverware this season, it's essential for them to sign a striker when the transfer window opens and it's ideal to move for a player who's good in the air.