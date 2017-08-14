Chelsea edge closer to signing Premier League star and other Premier League transfer rumours of the day - 14th August

All the best Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2017, 16:19 IST

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte

The 2017/18 Premier League season has finally started and boy have we been treated to some amazing action already. The weekend was full of goals, actions and high profile errors and clubs all across the League will be looking to iron out their flaws and strengthen before the transfer window ends.

While clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City look pretty settled, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea might have to invest more in their squad if they are to seriously compete this season. Without much ado, let us take a look at all the best transfer news and rumours from around the Premier League:

ARSENAL

Wenger will be hopeful of mounting a serious title challenge this season

David Seaman backs Arsenal to complete signing of Thomas Lemar

Former Arsenal goalkeeper is pretty confident that Thomas Lemar will be an Arsenal player before the end of the season. The Monaco winger has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates and it will come as a huge boost for Arsenal if they do indeed manage to complete the signing and get Lemar on board for the 2017/18 season.

Alexis Sanchez reportedly in Paris to seal deal with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have already stunned the world this summer, by achieving the unthinkable - the merciless end of the MSN era as a result of the world record transfer of Neymar for a whopping £200 million.

Reports from The Sun, however, indicate that the Ligue 1 giants are far from done and are now allegedly in talks with Arsenal's wantaway superstar Alexis Sanchez over a potential move to Paris. Sanchez himself caused widespread panic by tweeting from Paris and then deleting the location.

West Ham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth all interested in signing Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere's Arsenal career seems to be coming to an end with a number of Premier League clubs interested in securing his services. It will be interesting to see where Wilshere will be playing once the transfer window ends.