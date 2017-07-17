Reports: Chelsea close to signing Real Madrid star

Antonio Conte is keen on signing him this summer..

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 17 Jul 2017, 11:28 IST

Making Chelsea stronger

What’s the story?

Antonio Conte's search for a right-back who can also play as a right wing-back is coming to an end. Reports by Globo Esporte in Brazil, suggest that The Blues have agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

The Brazilian defender is now 'in talks' with Real Madrid to try and convince them to lower the price tag slapped on him. Los Blancos are demanding €31 million for him while Chelsea are ready to pay just €25 million for him.

In case you didn’t know...

Chelsea are back in the Champions League after a year's absence. Antonio Conte is keen on getting his squad stronger and is interested in having at least 2 players in each position.

Squad rotation is going to be a necessity this season, something Chelsea didn't do last season. With the Blues playing in 4 competitions this season, it would be impossible for every player to play over 50 games.

Real Madrid v AC Milan - International Champions Cup

The heart of the matter

Chelsea's move for Alex Sandro is over. Juventus have refused to sell the defender despite Chelsea having made a €70 million + add-ons bid for him!

Real Madrid however, are willing to sell Danilo this summer. The defender is not a part of Zidane's plans and is keen on leaving the club.

In February this year, Florentino Perez confirmed that Danilo wants to leave the club as he cannot cope with the pressure he has to deal with Real Madrid. According to AS, Perez informed fans present at Asador Donostiarra for the 20th anniversary of the Federation of Peñas del Real Madrid.

Chelsea were not the only club interested in signing the defender. Juventus and Bayern Munich were also keen on luring him from Madrid but he has opted for a move to London.

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager who signed him at Real Madrid, was keen on replacing the retired, Philip Lahm with Danilo. Juventus meanwhile, wanted him to replace his countryman, Dani Alves, who left for Paris Saint-Germain.

What’s next?

Chelsea will continue their negotiations with Real Madrid and try to agree a deal around €27-28 million. The defender has made his intentions clear and that leaves Madrid in a tough situation.

Apart from Danilo, Chelsea are also interested in signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid. The talks for that transfer are also going on but are independent of the Danilo talks.

Author’s Take

Danilo may not be the defender the Chelsea fans wanted, especially after his failure at Bernabeu. However, if one looks at the way he played during his FC Porto days, he can be one of the best in the Premier League.