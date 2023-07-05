Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly causes stir on social media by liking tweet referring to Mason Mount's farewell message as a 'rubbish PR statement'

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has added fuel to the fire by liking a tweet lambasting Mason Mount's farewell message to the Blues faithful.

Mount, 24, is expected to be unveiled as a Manchester United star on Wednesday (July 5) following his £60 million permanent switch, as per Fabrizio Romano. He is set to cost the Red Devils an initial £55 million, with the remaining £5 million included as potential add-ons and bonuses.

Earlier on Tuesday, the two-time Chelsea Player of the Year addressed the Blues fans ahead of his departure. He stated in a video message:

"Hi Chelsea fans, given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you. But it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave the club this summer."

"I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career."

Following the Cobham graduate's statement, a Twitter account 'Futbol Chelsea' hit out at United-bound Mount for his latest video. It wrote:

"What a rubbish PR statement, reading off a script which has no doubt been written for him. Glad this saga is over and done with and we no longer have to talk about Mason Mount anymore. Good riddance."

In the aftermath of its tweet, the account claimed that Boehly had liked its view on Mount's situation. However, the Blues co-owner has since unliked the post, making supporters doubt the credibility of the claim.

Mount, who helped the Blues lift three trophies, netted 33 goals and contributed 37 assists in 195 matches for Mauricio Pochettino's outfit.

Chelsea unwilling to pay £77 million for top target ahead of next season: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Chelsea have tabled a bid of £56 million to lure Moises Caicedo away from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

However, Brighton are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £77 million for the 32-cap Ecuador international. Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi is aiming to snap up two replacements with the fee.

The Blues are said to be unwilling to dish out such an exorbitant fee for the holding midfielder. They are thought to continue their pursuit in the coming weeks as the 21-year-old is deemed to be their top priority.

Caicedo, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, has scored two goals and provided three assists in 53 matches for Brighton so far.

