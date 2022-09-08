Chelsea co-owners call attacker to reassure him of future after Tuchel's sacking: Reports

Chelsea's co-owners reportedly called new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to reassure him of his future following Thomas Tuchel's dismissal.

The German was sacked due to a poor run of form to start the season. The Blues are sixth in the Premier League table, having won three out of their six matches so far.

His final game was a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, September 6.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Tuchel and Aubameyang were reunited for just 59 minutes of football Tuchel and Aubameyang were reunited for just 59 minutes of football 😬 https://t.co/thRqggMNlN

Aubameyang made his debut in that clash after his deadline day move from Barcelona and played just 59 minuted before being subbed off.

He cited playing again with Tuchel as a major reason behind his decision to join the Blues, having previously played under him at Borussia Dortmund.

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, the forward has been reassured by the new regime that he was not brought into the club to purely satisfy Tuchel.

Aubameyang was also told that he will be in their future plans and has been backed to flourish under the new manager, who is expected to be Graham Potter.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT

telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Aubameyang receives assurances over his Chelsea signing and role post-Tuchel and striker is backed to flourish under the new head coach (Graham Potter) #CFC Aubameyang receives assurances over his Chelsea signing and role post-Tuchel and striker is backed to flourish under the new head coach (Graham Potter) #CFC telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

The Gabon international scored 11 goals in 17 appearances for Barcelona following his January move on a free transfer. However, due to Robert Lewandowski's arrival at the Camp Nou over the summer, Aubameyang was deemed surplus to requirements by the Blaugrana.

Former Chelsea defender slams Todd Boehly's decision to sign Aubameyang

After allowing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to leave over the summer, Chelsea were desperate to sign a centre-forward.

They eventually plumped for Aubameyang, who was very much seen as a Tuchel signing. However, former Chelsea defender William Gallas has criticized the decision to bring the former Arsenal striker in, as he told Genting Casino:

"I feel like Chelsea’s transfer window, despite the amount of the money spent, was rushed. There were a lot of changes happening at the club this summer with the new owner coming in and taking a hands-on role with recruitment."

He added:

"I think that Boehly and Chelsea wanted to make signings as a new owner to demonstrate his commitment to the club, but I don’t think he had quite the right approach for this transfer window."

The former France international believes that that the west London side "rushed" in making their signings this summer. He said:

"I feel like the Chelsea board rushed the transfer window and were desperate to bring a forward in before the window closed. It feels like he was a player that was signed because he became available, rather than necessarily a long-held target."

He added:

"I’m sure they couldn’t sign another forward before the window closed, and as a result, Aubameyang was a player they could get, so they got him."

LiveScore @livescore Can Aubameyang 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 the curse of the Chelsea number 9? Can Aubameyang 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 the curse of the Chelsea number 9? 😬😳 https://t.co/caOFHNXU9C

