Chelsea considering loaning out 3 players, says Frank Lampard

The final few days of the summer transfer window are here, and every club is trying to get deals over the line. Some are looking to sign the players they desperately need while others are trying to sell or loan the ones that are surplus to requirements.

Chelsea are in the middle of the two things as they are looking to bring in a player while also trying to loan and sell a few players. Frank Lampard was recently asked about the possibility of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori heading out on loan, and he did not rule things out.

The Blues manager added that they are looking to approach the situation player-by-player and will not make a collective decision. He said in a press conference ahead of Chelsea's game against Crystal Palace:

"With every player in the squad, if the situation is a loan, you have to consider what is the best for the player and best for the club first and foremost. With those three players I would take those things into consideration, but I haven't got an answer for you. I have a good relationship with them all but that's one we will approach player-by-player in the coming days. Once the window shuts every player that is here will be used because there is a long season and a lot of competitions coming up. We will know more on Monday."

Callum Hudson-Odoi is once again a target for Bayern Munich, and the German giants are keen on getting him on loan. The Bundesliga champions have been chasing him for nearly two years now but Chelsea managed to tie the winger down to a long-term contract. Bayern Munich are still not giving up on the prospect of signing the player and have made contact with Chelsea.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has loan offers in the Premier League but nothing has materialised so far. Aston Villa were keen on signing him but they ended up snapping Ross Barkley from Chelsea instead. West Ham United, Fulham and Southampton have also shown interest in him.

Fikayo Tomori was all set to join Everton on loan but the Antonio Rudiger situation changed things. The German centre-back is reportedly looking to leave Chelsea but Frank Lampard has decided to keep the young Englishman at the club.