Chelsea Corner: Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been one of the most reliable players in the Premier League over the years and is adored by the Stamford Bridge faithful. In episode 8 of Certified Chelsea, television presenter Anant Tyagi took a trip down memory lane, as he fondly looked back on Azpilicueta’s career at the club.

Having joined Chelsea nearly nine years ago in 2012, the Spanish defender steadily rose through the ranks at the club. His Chelsea debut came in a 6-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, as he impressed as a right-back. Azpilicueta was known for his defensive solidity and determination, but he also impressed in the final third with his crossing ability.

His debut season was an unwavering success, as he was one of the first names on the team sheet under Rafa Benitez. However, the arrival of Jose Mourinho sparked a change, as Chelsea legend Branislav Ivanovic was the first-choice right-back at the time. Ashley Cole’s injury proved to be a blessing in disguise for him, as he got his chance in an unfamiliar left-back position and delivered a string of magnificent displays.

He became an integral part of the Chelsea side that won the Premier League title under Mourinho in 2015, as he endeared himself to the fans and slowly began making a name for himself as one of the leaders of the squad.

In the 2016-17 campaign, Azpilicueta became a Premier League title winner again, as they got their hands on the crown in Antonio Conte’s first season at the club. The Spaniard was an ever-present for the Blues that season, as he played a starring role as a wide central defender in a three-man backline.

His dependability and professionalism didn’t go unnoticed, as he was handed the captain’s armband a handful of times in the 2017-18 season. In December 2017, he reached another landmark, as he made his 250th appearance for the club against West Ham. Later that season, Azpilicueta won another trophy at Chelsea, as they defeated Manchester United to lift the FA Cup.

The 2018-19 season under Maurizio Sarri brought more success, as the Blues brushed aside arch-rivals Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final to win the trophy for the second time in their history. Before the start of the 2019-20 season, he was named club captain before the arrival of Frank Lampard, while he also amassed 400 appearances in all competitions for the Blues in the 2020-21 season.

Thomas Tuchel’s arrival has seen Azpilicueta return to his best, as he looks set to play a key role for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. Earlier this season, he entered the top 10 list of all-time Chelsea appearances, as he looks set to cement his status as a Blues legend in the coming years.

Azpilicueta is one of the most underrated players in Chelsea’s history and is sure to go down as a modern-day great when he eventually decides to hang up his boots.