Chelsea Corner: Petr Cech

In the latest episode of Legends of the Bridge, Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and recalled Petr Cech’s iconic career with the Blues. The Czech international signed for Chelsea in 2004 and became the club’s most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

While he is remembered as one of the greatest players in the club’s history, Cech’s Chelsea career got off to a rocky start. However, in Jose Mourinho’s first season at the club, he quickly became a key player for the Blues. Signed to replace Carlo Cudicini, Cech kept a clean sheet against Manchester United on his debut and went on to deliver a string of eye-catching displays.

He was one of the most consistent players at the club and featured in 35 games for Chelsea in his first full season at the club, as the Blues won their first league title in over 50 years under Mourinho. Cech kept 24 clean sheets that season and set a Premier League record of not conceding a goal in 1024 minutes as he established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Chelsea retained the Premier League title in the 2005-06 season, with Cech playing a starring role for his side once again. However, a torrid skull fracture in the 2006-07 season kept him out for three months, but Cech returned better than ever with the now-iconic headgear.

The Czech international quickly returned to his best and kept a clean sheet against Manchester United in the 2007 FA Cup final, as Chelsea won the competition ahead of the Red Devils. Three years later, he saved a penalty against Portsmouth in the final, as the Blues completed the league and cup double for the first time in their history.

While Cech delivered a series of outstanding displays over the course of his illustrious Chelsea career, his best performance came in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich. He saved an extra-time penalty against Arjen Robben and also produced a brilliant display in the penalty shoot-out, as the Blues won the competition for the first time in their history.

Cech spent 11 years as a Chelsea player and won as many as 13 major honors. His final appearance was in the 3-1 win against Sunderland in May 2015, as he left the club as a modern-day legend. He returned to the club in 2020 and is currently Chelsea's technical and performance advisor.