"He has been fortunate" - Paul Merson uses ex-Chelsea star's example to point out 29-year-old's shortcomings 

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has compared Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Antonio Rudiger to former Chelsea defender David Luiz.

Rudiger's contract expires this summer at Stamford Bridge. As per Corriere Torino (via Express), he was linked with a move to Juventus but his wage demands have stalled the move. Mirror claims that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also interested.

The German central-defender has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's team, making 45 appearances this season. He started in Chelsea's Champions League final win against Manchester City last season as well.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Antonio Rüdiger's potential move to Juventus has hit the rocks over the defender's wage demands.



However, Merson believes that Rudiger shouldn't be signed by a side that doesn't play a back three on a regular basis. Per HITC, the Sky Sports pundit said:

“He struggles in a four. I watched him when Tottenham came to Stamford Bridge. He did what Newcastle didn’t do the week before, when Kane went into deep, he just went in with him and followed him everywhere. He can do that because they are playing three at the back. You go with two at the back, then you are in trouble. This is a problem. You play to your strengths. He’s had a good season.

He added:

“He has been fortunate. He has pulled the wool over the fans’ eyes in a way. He’s not signing for Chelsea and the fans love him. It’s only because he’s playing well. I think if you don’t play a three, then I don’t think it’s a good buy, in my opinion. Playing in a three he’s the best about. He’s like David Luiz. Exactly the same type of player.”

SPORF @Sporf Fastest players in the @PremierLeague this season:



Antonio Rudiger

36.7 KM/H



Mo Salah

36.6 KM/H



Adama Traore

36.6 KM/H



Who saw that one coming?! Fastest players in the @PremierLeague this season:Antonio Rudiger36.7 KM/HMo Salah36.6 KM/HAdama Traore36.6 KM/HWho saw that one coming?! ⚡Fastest players in the @PremierLeague this season: 🔵Antonio Rudiger🏃36.7 KM/H🔴Mo Salah 🏃36.6 KM/H🐺Adama Traore 🏃36.6 KM/H 👀Who saw that one coming?! https://t.co/zyQpv1fUpy

Is Rudiger ready to leave Chelsea?

Tuchel more often than not sets Chelsea up with a back three, but experimented recently with a back four at home to Brentford. The plan spectacularly backfired as their west London rivals thrashed the Blues 4-1. Rudiger played the full 90 minutes as one of the two centre-halves and scored the Blues' only goal.

The Luiz comparison, though, is an interesting one. The Brazilian played 248 times for the club across two separate spells, winning a Premier League title, three FA Cups, and the 2012 Champions League. He is, however, probably best remembered in English football for a series of gaffes. Former Manchester United player Gary Neville once described him as a 'Playstation player'.

In March, Europsort reported that Liverpool were interested in picking up Rudiger on a free transfer.

It seems like the German could leave Chelsea with their ownership issues but his wage demands have been causing problems for any team. Football.London report that he demands a £16.9 million signing fee as well, which is higher than what Juventus are willing to pay.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Barcelona are unwilling to agree to Antonio Rudiger's wage demands, but are expected to have another meeting with the Chelsea defender over a free transfer this summer. (Source: Sport) Barcelona are unwilling to agree to Antonio Rudiger's wage demands, but are expected to have another meeting with the Chelsea defender over a free transfer this summer. (Source: Sport) https://t.co/PmmxPSP05O

Edited by Aditya Singh