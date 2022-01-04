Chelsea defender extends contract at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has renewed his contract with the Blues, with the club breaking the good news on Twitter. The former PSG star was elated to put pen to paper, extending his contract to play with the Blues for another season:

"To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season."

Thiago Silva also expressed gratitude to his family, Chelsea supporters and top club officials, including owner Roman Abramovich:

"I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

"It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea in 2020, enjoying a great start to life at Stamford Bridge where he won his first ever Champions League trophy. Brilliant and consistent performances across his debut and sophomore seasons have seen the 37-year-old quickly become a key figure for the Blues.

The Brazilian international has played 56 games for Chelsea so far, and manager Thomas Tuchel will look to the star's experience to guide the Blues in the ongoing Premier League title race.

We look forward to his experience: Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia

After making the contract extension official, club director Maria Granovskaia noted that Chelsea were "hugely pleased" to keep the Brazilian star:

"Thiago Silva's experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

"We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch."

Thiago Silva has been ever-present in the heart of Chelsea's defense, having played 22 games for the side so far this campaign.

Edited by Nived Zenith