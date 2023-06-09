Chelsea defender sends message to Arsenal target Declan Rice after Europa Conference League win

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell reacted as reported Arsenal target Declan Rice helped West Ham United win the UEFA Conference League. The Hammers defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in the final on Thursday, June 7.

Said Benrahma gave the Londoners the lead in the 62nd minute from the penalty spot. Giacomo Bonaventura capped off a stunning team move with a well-taken goal to restore parity five minutes later. Jarrod Bowen scored a 90th-minute winner to win the game for the Hammers.

Declan Rice has been an important part of the team this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 50 games across competitions. The club captain was once again crucial in the Conference League final.

He completed four of his five long balls and won five of his seven duels. He also made three tackles and three clearances.

Rice reacted to the triumph, uploading a picture with the trophy on his Instagram. His compatriot Chilwell left a comment under the post, writing:

"Congrats Brother."

Here's Chilwell's comment on Rice's post:

Chilwell commented on Rice's post

Rice is expected to leave the Hammers in the summer. Arsenal are currently in pole position to land the 24-year-old, as per Football.London. Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also interested in the midfielder while Chelsea were also previously linked.

West Ham's chairman David Sullivan said that they have agreed to let the Englishamn leave, telling talkSPORT:

“We have promised Declan Rice he could go. He set his heart on going. He rejected our £200,000-a-week bid 18 months ago — I think offers will start to come today. There are three or four clubs who have shown interest."

Arsenal and Chelsea target Declan Rice addressed his future

Right after West Ham's win in the UEFA Conference League final, Arsenal and Chelsea target Declan Rice was quizzed about his future. The West Ham captain responded in a classy manner.

Rice said that despite the interest of other clubs, he still has two more years remaining in his contract. He further claimed he loves West Ham. Speaking to BT Sport, the midfielder said:

"Look, at the moment there’s obviously a lot of speculation about my future. Obviously there is interest from other clubs, that’s out there. But ultimately I’ve still got two years left at West Ham and I love this club, I love playing for this club."

He added:

"There hasn’t been anything yet so my focus is playing for West Ham, enjoying tonight, and seeing what happens. I’m captain of this club, I absolutely love it to pieces, I absolutely cannot speak highly enough of this place. Let’s see what happens."

Rice is a player of tremendous quality. Hence, it isn't surprising that clubs are lurking for his signature. He has made 245 senior appearances for West Ham, contributing 15 goals and 13 assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes