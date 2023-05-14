Chelsea defender Thiago Silva confirms stance on future amid transfer interest from former club

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has claimed that he is keen to remain at his current club ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, dismissing transfer interest from Fluminense in the process.

Silva, 38, has emerged as a defensive leader for Chelsea since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in 2020. He has helped his current club lift three trophies, including a UEFA Champions League crown, so far.

A right-footed centre-back renowned for his tackling and positioning, Silva signed a new one-year extension at Stamford Bridge earlier this February. However, he has continued to being linked with a permanent transfer to Fluminense.

According to The Telegraph, the Stamford Bridge outfit are willing to let Silva leave this summer despite his recent contract renewal. They are interested in respecting the veteran's wish of retiring at Fluminense as a good-will gesture.

Speaking to ESPN, Silva shared his thoughts on the recent speculations involving him and Fluminense. He said:

"There's nothing between me and Fluminense now. I've extended my contract because I want to stay. I even told my wife that I know nothing about a meeting with the Fluminense board. I always respected my contracts."

Silva, who has played in 115 games for Chelsea so far, rose through Fluminense's academy before leaving in 2002. He returned to the Brazilian outfit in 2006, initially on loan deal Dynamo Moscow, after contracting tuberculosis.

Overall, Silva registered nine goals and four assists in 80 matches for Fluminense between 2006 and 2009. Subsequently, he joined AC Milan in the summer of 2009 and then secured a move to PSG ahead of the 2012-13 season.

Ian Wright believes 30-year-old has unfinished business at Chelsea

Speaking on his Ringer FC podcast, Arsenal great Ian Wright shared his two cents on Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku's future following the end of his loan switch at Inter Milan. He elaborated:

"The word on the street is that Mauricio Pochettino wants Lukaku back at the club. He's got unfinished business, he's got massive unfinished business here. If I was him, I would love to know that I'm going back there so I can shut a few people up about my past performances. He's got to do that. He owes it to himself to try."

Lukaku, 30, re-joined Chelsea from the Nerrazzurri for a record fee of £97.5 million in the summer of 2021. However, he failed to replicate his usual form, scoring just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances last campaign.

A left-footed centre-forward blessed with shooting and power, the 106-cap Belgium star re-joined Simone Inzaghi's side on a temporary basis last summer. So far, he has registered 12 goals and five assists in 31 matches this season.

