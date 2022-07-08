Chelsea enquire about 28-year-old Barcelona star during talks over sale of Azpilicueta and Alonso: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea have made enquires about a number of Barcelona players, including Memphis Depay. The enquiries happened during talks over a deal that could send Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta away from Stamford Bridge to Camp Nou.

Their interest in Memphis Depay is rather understandable, as the Blues have been linked with the star when he played for Lyon in Ligue 1 back in 2019. He ended up moving to Barcelona last year, but Chelsea reportedly remain interested in a player of his quality.

The eventual consequence of their enquiry into the 28-year-old is unknown, as the conversation reportedly focused on Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder is apparently their main reported target at Camp Nou, and this comes off the back of Manchester United’s protracted talks with the Catalan club for him.

The former United player may continue at Barcelona, but given the rumors, he might consider moving to Stamford Bridge to play in the Premier League once again.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

According to the same source mentioned above, the Blues have also indicated interest in Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United too are interested in De Jong and consider him vital for their project moving forward. However, they haven’t offered Barcelona more than €60 million for him.

Barcelona value the Dutch midfielder at around €80 million and have held up negotiations to encourage the Red Devils to improve their offer. Chelsea, meanwhile, are reportedly set to steal the whole deal by offering Barca €60 million along with Spanish duo Azpilicueta and Alonso to sweeten the deal.

Stamford Bridge could also prove to be a more attractive option for the Blaugrana player, with the Blues set to take part in the Champions League next season. United, on the other hand, can only offer Europa league football, but in newly hired Erik Ten Hag, De Jong will have a manager who knows him well.

If Chelsea successfully hijack the deal from Manchester United, it would certainly put a dent in the Red Devils' plans this summer. Nevertheless, the team will continue its rebuild under Ten Hag and look for other targets.

