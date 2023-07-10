Chelsea enter talks to sign Ligue 1 striker who scored 19 goals last season: Reports

Chelsea have been in contact with Ligue 1 club Montpellier to discuss a possible move for Elye Wahi this summer, according 90min.

Elye Wahi has established himself as a promising talent since he made his debut for Montpellier in 2020. The 20-year-old striker has scored 32 goals and provided nine assists in 91 appearances across all competitions to date.

The France U21 international's form carried into the 2022-23 campaign. He scored 19 goals and provided six assists in just 33 appearances. In the process, Wahi became just the second teenager after Kylian Mbappe to score 20 Ligue 1 goals in the last 40 years.

According to reports, Chelsea's BlueCo ownership group have been in talks with Montpellier for a possible transfer for Wahi this summer.

The BlueCo group also owns Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who recently appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager. Therefore, it is currently unknown if Wahi is a target for Chelsea or Strasbourg.

The Blues have already bolstered their depth in attack via the signings of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, but they are allegedly in the market for another forward.

They will need to move quickly for Wahi's signature as multiple clubs across Europe are also interested in acquiring the 20-year-old. Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Lazio and Union Berlin are reported to be keeping tabs on the forward. However, Eintracht Frankfurt are viewed to be the biggest competitor as they view him as a potential replacement for Randal Kolo Muani.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino pushing to sign Roma forward: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is pushing to sign Roma winger Paulo Dybala this summer.

With the departures of Mason Mount and Joao Felix, Pochettino has reportedly added Dybala to his shortlist. The 51-year-old has also requested the Blues' hierarchy to make a move for the Italy international.

This interest comes as no surprise as Pochettino has spoken of his admiration of Dybala in the past. In 2018 he said (via Daily Mail):

“I think Dybala will recover and I hope he does, because I think it’s always nice to play against the best in the world. I put Dybala in that category, because he is a special talent and seeing him on the pitch is wonderful, even if he might cause your team a few problems.”

The 29-year-old had an exceptional 2022-23 season for Roma. He scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in 38 appearances. Chelsea would face competition from Paris Saint-Germain as the forward has an affordable release clause of just €12 million.

