Chelsea eye potential swoop for PSG-linked midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for AC Milan star Franck Kessie. The 24-year-old has been one of the standout midfielders in Serie A since joining AC Milan permanently from Atalanta in the summer of 2019.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are looking to sign a box-to-box midfielder to provide cover for midfield talisman N'Golo Kante. Franck Kessie has reportedly rejected the chance to sign a new contract with AC Milan and is keen to join one of Europe's elite clubs next summer.

Franck Kessie joined AC Milan from Atalanta on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy in 2017. He made 96 appearances for the club in two seasons and scored 12 goals in all competitions prior to joining AC Milan permanently in 2019.

Kessie has developed into one of the most impressive midfielders in Serie A over the last two seasons. He helped Stefano Pioli's side finish second in the league last season as he scored 13 goals in 37 Serie A appearances for the club.

Franck Kessie's physicality, speed, work-rate, tackling, aggressiveness, and eye for goal make him one of the biggest prospects in Europe. The Ivory Coast international has attracted interest from the Premier League in the past.

He was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham this summer, but opted to stay at AC Milan. The former Atalanta star has, however, rejected a new contract offer from AC Milan.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to enter the race to sign Franck Kessie. Thomas Tuchel's side are rumored to be willing to offer the midfielder a contract worth around £140,000-per-week.

The Blues will face stiff competition from French giants PSG. Despite signing Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Achraf Hakimi this summer, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add a hard-working midfielder to his line-up.

Chelsea's move for Franck Kessie could depend on the performances of Saul Niguez

Atalanta BC v AC Milan - Serie A

Chelsea completed the sensational loan signing of Saul Niguez for a fee of just €5 million with an option to buy at the end of the season for €40 million from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

The Spaniard is one of the most highly-rated central midfielders in the world. Niguez will provide some much-needed competition and cover for Jorginho and N'Golo Kante this season.

Saul Niguez's performances for Chelsea this season could determine whether the Blues opt to make a move for Franck Kessie next summer. Chelsea will exercise their option to sign Niguez permanently if they Spaniard lives up to the hype surrounding him this season.

