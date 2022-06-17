Chelsea eyeing deal for Barcelona defender - Reports

Despite Chelsea looking set to sign Barcelona’s French winger Ousmane Dembele this summer, the Blues have their eyes set on another Barca player. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in signing Catalan youngster Alejandro Balde this window, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 18-year-old has a contract with the Blaugrana until the summer of 2024, but is likely to move this summer after garnering attention from some top clubs across Europe. While Barcelona have been signing older players from Chelsea this window, the Blues look set to trade their past for the Catalans' future.

Source: Chelsea are likely to Balde from Barcelona,Chelsea have already contacted is entourage.Source: @martinezferran Chelsea are likely to Balde from Barcelona,Chelsea have already contacted is entourage.#ChelseaFC Source:@martinezferran https://t.co/YlR1mIaJMe

Barcelona are reportedly also in the market for left-backs, and with the defender already far from the first-team, Balde might consider his options. The-18-year-old is unlikely to cost too much and could provide the Spanish outfit with a small cash injection and the Blues with a high potential player in one move.

The report highlights that Barcelona remain keen on Marcos Alonso, whose Chelsea stint might be close to an end. A potential swap deal seems to be on the table, but isn’t confirmed yet.

— @rsalmurri In the meeting between Jorge Mendes and Barcelona, the name of Alejandro Baldé was also discussed. In the meeting between Jorge Mendes and Barcelona, the name of Alejandro Baldé was also discussed.— @rsalmurri https://t.co/yGDkkmcTRY

While neither club has released any information on the move, the story will continue to develop as the transfer window progresses. Both clubs will hope to do favorable business as they work towards re-establishing themselves at the top of their respective leagues next season.

Chelsea defenders could be headed in Barcelona's direction

While the Blaugrana have to make a decision on the Blues' interest in their young star, the higher-ups at Stamford Bridge could see other players move to Camp Nou. Most notably, according to Marca, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could both join Barcelona with the Spanish side potentially snatching up the duo for a token fee.

Andreas Christensen looks set to join Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez, but the Catalan giants are still hoping for the Chelsea duo to join as well. Alonso and Azpilicueta each have a year left on their contracts, which means Barca may not be able to get them for free.

However, they're not expected to be a major cost for the Blaugrana, who have struggled with their finances in recent seasons. Both veteran defenders will hope to improve Xavi's side, as the cules hope to return to the top of Spanish football.

