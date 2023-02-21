Chelsea eyeing move to sign 18-year-old Premier League star who already has 4 goals this season: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in roping in Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson to bolster their offensive ranks in the future.

Ferguson, 18, has emerged as one of the most promising attackers in the Premier League in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has started six out of his 11 matches so far, registering four goals and three assists.

A right-footed forward blessed with heading and shooting, the two-cap Republic of Ireland star joined Brighton from Bohemian in January 2021. He made his senior-team debut for the Seagulls seven months later.

18-year-old Evan Ferguson is loving life in the Premier League with Brighton.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are currently monitoring Ferguson's development at the Amex Stadium with the intention of signing him in the future. Both Blues manager Graham Potter and Director of Global Talent and Transfers Paul Winstanley are big admirers of the promising Brighton ace.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on Ferguson, who is viewed as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane by the north London side.

Both the Blues and Spurs are currently weighing up a summer transfer for Ferguson, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Amex Stadium.

Should Ferguson join Chelsea in the future, he would be deemed a future star alongside Armando Broja and David Fofana. He would, however, fail to get first-team minutes under his belt as the west London side are expected to dip into the upcoming market for a high-profile attacker.

The Blues have been linked with Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez and Neymar of late, despite dishing out around £600 million this campaign.

Andy Goldstein doesn't think Chelsea should try and sign Neymar!

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk, meanwhile, has posted a message on social media after suffering a lackluster start to his new chapter in London.

Taking to Instagram recently, he wrote on his story:

"I am here to show what a Ukrainian man is. A warrior. A warrior loves challenges. A warrior is born to overcome challenges. Nothing obsesses so much, the man who put everything on the line, as a win. A warrior can on his way lose battles, but in the end he wins."

Mudryk, 22, joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89 million last month, beating Arsenal in the process. Prior to his big-money transfer, he turned heads across Europe with 10 goals and eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions for his boyhood club this campaign.

A right-footed forward blessed with pace and directness, the Ukraine international has failed to replicate his form at Stamford Bridge of late. He has started four out of his five appearances for the Blues so far.

