Reports: Chelsea eyeing shock replacement for Alvaro Morata 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Rumors
4.62K   //    16 Sep 2018, 13:42 IST

Chelsea v Southampton - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final
Morata has scored one goal in four league games so far

What's the rumour?

Chelsea has identified Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic as a replacement for the out-of-form Alvaro Morata, according to reports from the Mirror. The Serbian has caught the eyes of many clubs this season since his £22 million permanent move from Newcastle United in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Mitrovic steered the Cottagers to the top-flight as he netted 12 goals in 15 matches in the Championship. He already has four goals and an assist this season to his name. On the other hand, Morata has netted just once in four starts for the Blues.

The heart of the matter

Serbia v Romania - UEFA Nations League C
Mitrovic has been in fine form for both club and country

Despite starting his life in the Premier League in excellent fashion, Morata stumbled post Christmas and has struggled to find his form since. He didn't feature in Chelsea's home fixture against Cardiff City, where Olivier Giroud took his chance with two assists.

In the same match, the Frenchman was involved in the build-up play more often than not. He played some delightful one-touch passes to the wingers, linked up with the likes of Kovacic, Hazard and Pedro and held the ball up well.

However, with him turning 32 soon and Morata struggling for goals, the Blues might turn to 24-year-old Mitrovic. Their chances seem to have boosted after Benitez claimed that he has no regrets over letting the forward leave.

The Newcastle boss said, “He is doing well but it does not change my decision. Each player has his own environment and can do well in one team and not as well in another.”

Rumour probability: 4/10

Sarri had hinted earlier that he is happy with Morata's work on the pitch and training ground. It is still September and there is no official statement from the Chelsea boss about his discontentment with the former Real Madrid striker.

Video

Mitrovic's level of strength, finishing ability and combativeness is a rare commodity these days.

What's next?

Alvaro Morata will be pushing for a start in Chelsea's first Europa League game against PAOK on Thursday. The Blues then travel to the London Stadium for a feisty derby against West Ham United. Meanwhile, Fulham host Watford next weekend in the Premier League.

Ishu Roy
