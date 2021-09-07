Chelsea facing double injury blow ahead of Premier League return - Reports

According to the Mirror, Chelsea have a few tense days ahead as they wait for an update on the fitness of Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

Both Lukaku and Havertz have suffered injury blows and could miss Chelsea's Premier League game against Aston Villa on September 11th.

Romelu Lukaku is set to undergo a scan for a potential thigh injury. The Belgian recently spoke to HLN about his injury, stating:

"I’ll have a scan of my thigh first, I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. And then I will return to Chelsea."

The 28-year-old has been suspended for Belgium's game against Belarus, which is good news for Chelsea as the forward can focus on his recovery.

Kai Havertz, on the other hand, suffered from a mild flu and is already in light training for the German national team. The 22-year-old is expected to make a full recovery soon as he has reportedly made huge strides in training.

German manager Hansi Flick recently provided an update on Kai Havertz's fitness, stating:

"Kai has trained on a bike, but not out on the pitch yet."

Chelsea will need all their players in full fitness for a busy September

Like any other top Premier League side, Chelsea go into the month of September with a busy schedule. The Blues are set to play games in three different competitions as the new season of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup commences.

Chelsea are set to begin their Champions League defense at home against Zenit St. Petersburg before traveling to Italy to take on Juventus on September 29th.

Chelsea will face Aston Villa twice this month, once in the Premier League and then in the Carabao Cup. As far as the Premier League is concerned, the Blues have two difficult fixtures against top-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur and title rivals Manchester City.

Having an injury-free squad in September is vital for Chelsea. The Blues cannot afford to let Romelu Lukaku sit on the sidelines for a lengthy period of time as there is not much cover for the forward.

Lukaku was signed from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million to solve Chelsea's goalscoring problems.

