Chelsea Fan Corner: Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea travel to the home of Premier League champions Liverpool and the two sides are set to do battle in what could be an important game in the race for the top-four spots. Thomas Tuchel has breathed new life into the Blues and is still unbeaten in all competitions since replacing Frank Lampard, as Chelsea prepare to return to winning ways after their frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have endured a torrid season thus far and are two points behind Chelsea as things stand. As the two sides look for a place in the top-four ahead of the likes of West Ham United and Leicester City, the game at Anfield promises to be an exhilarating contest.

Chelsea and Liverpool have played out a handful of iconic games over the years, with the Blues recording important victories against the Reds under various managers. Chelsea fans across India sat down ahead of the game and spoke about their favorite memories against Liverpool, and here are three ardent supporters who took a trip down memory lane.

Soham Naik from Thane threw it back to the 2002-03 season for his Mera No.1 moment. The name Jesper Gronkjaer might not turn heads in the Premier League, but the Dane scored one of the most important goals in Chelsea’s recent history on the final day of the season in 2003. With Chelsea needing to avoid defeat against Liverpool to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League, Gronkjaer’s left-footed side from just inside the penalty area gave his side a 2-1 victory.

While it might seem like it was just another goal, the result triggered one of the most seismic changes in Premier League history. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club six weeks later and cited Chelsea’s participation in the UEFA Champions League as one of the reasons behind his record-breaking takeover. The rest, as they say, is history, as Abramovich appointed a certain Jose Mourinho at the helm at Stamford Bridge, who shaped a new era at the London club.

Anshu Sharma from Jaipur looked back on another memorable victory against Liverpool, as she chose the FA Cup Final in 2012 as her Mera No.1 moment. Didier Drogba and Ramires scored crucial goals on the night to give the Blues their seventh FA Cup trophy, as Roberto di Matteo won his first trophy as Chelsea’s interim manager that season.

Rohan Agarwal from Delhi recalled one of Chelsea’s most recent victories against Liverpool as his Mera No.1 moment, which was a 2-1 success in the FA Cup at Anfield. The Reds had begun the 2018-19 season in stunning form and were unbeaten in all competitions at the time. However, Eden Hazard and Chelsea came to town and gave them a timely wake-up call, as the Belgian maestro scored one of his best goals as a Blues player late in the game to give his side a smash and grab victory.

Chelsea and Liverpool have endured contrasting fortunes since the turn of the year, but neither side can be written off for a high-profile game like this. Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel go way back and have followed similar career paths, and the battle of the two premier German managers in world football could add another chapter to the illustrious rivalry between the two sides when they lock horns at Anfield.

Advertisement